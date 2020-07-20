The Yakima City Council will discuss contract negotiations with its pick for city manager during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The council agreed earlier this month to offer the job to Robert Harrison after interviewing four finalists. Harrison was Renton’s chief administrative officer from 2018 until May and served as Issaquah city administrator for eight years.
One or two council members would likely be appointed to be involved in contract negotiations with Harrison, and the final contract would be approved by the full council, according to agenda materials for the meeting.
The council’s agenda also includes an ordinance creating a policy to display flags at City Hall and other city buildings, and a discussion about having a city presence at the farmers market.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194. People can submit written comment by emailing ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov.