Community members can comment on two housing-related items during public hearings at the Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday.
The city is first seeking comments on the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report, which details how about $2.6 million worth of federal development and housing funds were used in the community in 2021. After two public input sessions, the report will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funds — which came in the form of Community Development Block Group and HOME Investment funds — were used to provide emergency repairs to homeowners who are senior or disabled, used for public service programs, and used for new construction of affordable housing, the draft report said.
The emergency repair program assisted 87 families, with an average of $5,400 spent per household, the report said. The racial and ethnic breakdown in the report showed that about 96% of the families assisted were white. About 25% of the families were Hispanic, with 75% being non-Hispanic. Families could multi-identify, and race and ethnicity were separated in the breakdown.
The HOME funds were used in partnership with the Yakima Housing Authority in the construction of Chuck Austin Place, a 41-unit housing facility for formerly homeless veterans.
Just over half of the contracts for HOME projects were filled by Hispanic business enterprises, according to the report. All were male-led enterprises, it said.
The report also describes other actions taken to support housing and development in Yakima, including supporting business through the pandemic and coordinating with other agencies. The full report is available on the city’s Office of Neighborhood Development website.
The city is also seeking comments on a series of zoning text changes proposed by the Yakima Planning Commission. The proposed changes include adding cottage housing as a housing type and adding a definition for tiny homes.
Other items
The council will discuss applying for funding from Yakima County to supply internet in city parks, an idea that has been discussed for several years and was raised again by the current council.
The county opened the application period for pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds in April. The funds can be used for public safety, public health and infrastructure projects. The deadline to apply is June 24.
The council will also discuss amending its rules of procedure to limit public comment to Yakima County residents only.
Register for public comment by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
For more information on public hearings, visit bit.ly/YHRhearing.
