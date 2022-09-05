The Yakima City Council has a chance to support tutoring, computer lab activities and other programs for kids at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider an agreement supplying $102,591 in Community Development Block Grant funding to the OIC of Washington community center in Yakima for programming and activities including tutoring, computer lab and STEM activities, employment education and emergency services.
CDBG funds are federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that can be distributed to nonprofit organizations that meet the funding requirements.
The draft agreement included in the council agenda packet is for the remainder of 2022.
Ambulance changes
The council also will consider changes to the city’s ambulance services to allow the flexibility to dispatch ambulances based on the needs of the call.
If the changes are approved, the city would dispatch the closest ambulance with basic life support or advanced life support capabilities depending on the call. Current city code requires the closest advanced life support ambulance to be dispatched.
The council will also consider raising the monthly fee for each automatic vehicle locator in ambulances from $40 to $100, according to the draft ordinance. The locators are used to determine which ambulance is closest to an incident.
The $40 fee was originally set in 1997, according to the council agenda packet.
Other items
Also at the meeting, the council will receive an update on restoration work at Millennium Plaza, hear a report from West Valley School District Superintendent Peter Finch, and review dates and times for upcoming budget study sessions.
People can comment during the meeting by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
