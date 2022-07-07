A car dealership property near Fruitvale Boulevard could be the next home for Yakima Transit vehicles as the city prepares for a switch to alternative fuels.
Yakima Transit’s Alvie Maxey said the division will be one of the first city departments to look at changing to alternative fuels, but the division has no room to expand at its Public Works location nearby. It has no space for new infrastructure tied to the changes, such as charging stations for electric vehicles, he said.
“By moving us out of there and buying this property, this will also open up Public Works generally so that they, too, can adapt for the future changes that are coming,” Maxey said.
With approval from the City Council on Tuesday, the city can move forward with the purchase of the property at 506 Fruitvale Blvd., where McCurley Subaru of Yakima is located.
City Attorney Sara Watkins said the city still has to review environmental documents before closing the sale. According to the purchase and sale agreement between the city and McCurley Fruitvale Property LLC included in the council agenda packet, the purchase price is about $5.8 million.
The agreement also includes a lease-back option, Watkins said. The city will lease the property back to McCurley for at least two years while the transit division prepares to make changes to the site.
The monthly payment of about $33,000 will be income for the Transit Division, according to Watkins and materials in the agenda packet.
Location and set up
Public Works Director Scott Schafer said the McCurley property is in a great location, just blocks from the Public Works building and in east Yakima, where he said most transit activities are centered.
“It really works out great just having it down the road,” Schafer said.
He said Public Works is pretty crowded right now with the city’s parks and recreation, refuse, streets and traffic, equipment rental and water departments all operating out of 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
The change to alternative fuels — which could include options like natural gas, hydrogen or electric — will be focused on Yakima Transit at first, Shafer said, but could eventually include vehicles in other departments.
With transit moving to a new location, its needs will be met and Public Works will have more space to make similar changes in the future, he said.
“If you look at the (McCurley) property, it’s pretty well set up for what transit needs already,” Schafer said.
It has storage space for vehicles, room for charging stations and a nearby Pacific Power substation, he said, along with a maintenance shop and office space.
And, he said the minimum two-year leasing period will give the division time to organize and make plans for anything that needs to be restructured at the McCurley property.
At the council meeting Tuesday, Council member Patricia Byers said the purchase and lease agreements are good foresight by the city and its staff to create more space at Public Works and meet the needs of the Transit Division.
