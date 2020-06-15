City officials and Yakima’s police chief are rekindling talks about possibly outfitting officers with body cameras.
Body cameras can provide valuable video during investigations of complaints against officers, capture evidence when police respond to in-progress crimes, and deescalate confrontations when all parties are aware that events are being recorded.
The Yakima Police Department tested the use of cameras on a few officers four years ago without implementing a body cam program. The trial run was to prepare the department in the event body cameras became mandated by the state or federal government, then-Chief Dominic Rizzi said.
Yakima officers do have video cameras in their squad cars and wear microphones to record traffic stops and other contacts police make with the public.
Continued local protests in the death of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, have brought the topic of body cameras to the forefront locally.
“We’re getting a lot of information from the community,” said Mayor Patricia Byers. “We’ve gotten a lot of letters and phone calls. There are people who have concerns and there are people who think our police department is doing a great job.”
Chief Matthew Murray said the topic will be part of the city’s 2021 budget discussion, which usually begins in the fall.
Whether the city could afford to implement body cams could be a deciding factor, Byers said.
The city anticipates a decline in sales tax revenue as a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order closing nonessential businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We have lowered revenue like everyone else,” Byers said.
There are pros and cons to implementing a body cam program. They’re expensive to administer and they raise privacy issues, said Murray, who helped the Denver Police Department implement its body cam program before coming to Yakima in March 2019.
“I know where the flashpoints are,” he said. “You have to have a mature, reasonable conversation about this.”
Pros and cons
Body cams can prove an officer’s innocence when falsely accused of wrongdoing. They also can hold officers accountable if they step over the line.
“Sometimes people make complaints remembering things differently — maybe they were intoxicated,” Murray said. “In many cases, it’s good for officers because it shows what actually happened.”
Body cams also can provide substantial evidence in crimes in progress.
But using the technology isn’t as easy as turning on a camera, Murray said.
There are privacy issues that departments must address. Video may contain private information, such as the contents of someone’s home. And body cam video is subject to public disclosure.
“There are some who would request the video just to see inside someone’s home,” he said. “It comes with other issues people don’t think about.”
There’s also the expense of administering the program. People need to be hired to view hours of video and assure its secure storage. The program has to be accessible by prosecutors and the courts so video can be used as evidence. There would be additional software costs, Murray said.
“It isn’t just the cost of the hardware,” he said. “It’s the storage, the software to release videos and the new staff salaries needed to review them for public release requirements.”
There have been reports of smaller departments abandoning body-cam programs after discovering they couldn’t afford them.
It cost Denver $1 million to initially implement its body cam program at the 1,600-officer department, Murray said.
Costs increased after the program was fully implemented over the course of about three years, he said.
“When we implemented body cams in Denver, I was surprised at all the ancillary things we learned and had to consider after we made the commitment to purchase,” he said.
Yakima has 143 officers, but only 75 are on patrol and would need to be outfitted with body cameras.
Are they needed?
Murray said he sees value in body cameras but says the costs — not just the financial outlay — should be weighed against the need.
“We have had zero complaints on officers and use of force since I have been here,” said Murray, sworn in as chief May 1, 2019. “Is the cost and loss of freedom associated with body cameras worth the problem?”
Councilman Brad Hill said the decision should weigh Murray’s “vision and commitment to our community and how he intends to improve trust and relationships. At that point, I think we’ll have background and context to move forward as a council.”
Hill said he, too, sees body cameras as a useful tool for police and the community.
“I believe there’s always room for improvement in regards to the community’s relationship with police, but I generally hear positive feedback about our police force,” he said.
Byers concurred, saying that any discussion about body cams should not allude to concerns about policing in Yakima.
“I think very highly of YPD — I think Chief Murray and our officers are doing very solid work in our community,” she said. “I fully support their efforts and their transparency.”