The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent.
Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
“Because of the heavy use of that area, individuals who use that parkway have broken some of the city infrastructure there, like our sprinkler system,” City Manager Bob Harrison said. “The grass that’s there gets damaged pretty regularly.”
The city installed temporary fencing around the medians of the same two blocks in the past, including in 2021 for what the city said was restoration work and maintenance in the area. Now, the city is taking steps to make the fencing permanent with bids for the project expected to go out soon, according to Public Works Director Scott Schafer.
This week, the grass inside the temporary fencing was green and appeared freshly mowed with longer blades of grass poking through the fence and over the edge of the curb. “No trespassing” signs were posted inside the fenced areas alongside a notice that said the parks had closed for “rehabilitation” beginning Aug. 3.
People experiencing homelessness gathered in the area that’s now been fenced off because of its proximity to health and housing services, individuals in the neighborhood said Monday.
One woman, who gave the name Kat, sat outside Neighborhood Connections with her dog and a small group of people Monday. She said she’s stayed on the median in the past. Since the fences have gone up, she and others have moved to the sidewalks or the grass and dirt strips between the sidewalk and street.
“It’s supposed to be a park,” she said about the median. “It’s where we’ve hung out for years.”
She said she has stayed nearby to remain close to services.
Access to services
Naches Avenue has a mix of housing and businesses, with organizations nearby offering health and housing services for people experiencing homelessness. Neighborhood Connections at 102 S. Naches Ave. is a base for outreach staff from Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
CEO Rhonda Hauff said the area is a gathering place for people who are unhoused.
“Our outreach teams are out in the community everyday, so the fences don’t impact our service to the people out there,” she said. “If they’re trying to help people with services or getting into health care or trying to help people access housing, they usually go and find them wherever they are.”
She said people stay nearby, typically moving down the street to where the fencing ends, to the alleys or to other streets in the neighborhood.
“They’re usually scattered, and they’re usually not far from the neighborhood,” she said.
Hauff said Neighborhood Health’s goal is to engage with people, and she said supportive housing is the solution to keeping people off the streets and connected to services.
“The solution is housing, and I think — I know — there are many of us that are working toward that,” she said. “It needs to be housing with intensive case management because many individuals need extra help to stay stably housed.”
The city records its own outreach efforts as part of the Clean City program. Schafer said the city had a contract with Sunrise Outreach to talk with unhoused people and connect them with services, but that contract expired in the first quarter of this year.
Since then, it’s been Yakima police officers and designated crisis responders who are conducting outreach efforts, Schafer said.
“We’re just going to leave it with YPD and the DCRs and see how that goes because YPD, even when we did have the contract with Sunrise Outreach, they were doing just as much if not more of the personal contacts,” he said.
About 4,056 contacts were made with people experiencing homelessness in the first half of 2022, according to the latest Clean City report.
Permanent fencing
The fencing up along Naches Avenue is temporary, but city officials might make it permanent.
The city’s engineering department is preparing bid documents for permanent fencing and a new irrigation system for the medians from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Avenue, Schafer said.
“Where we’re going to actually put the permanent fencing is (about) a foot or two from the curb line, and that’s where our irrigation mains lie,” Schafer said. “We’d move the irrigation closer inward, but it’s an old system so we’re actually just going to replace the system.”
As for the fencing, Schafer said the city is looking at powder-coated fencing to make it “aesthetically pleasing” and hold up to elements, and additional landscaping may be added inside the fence later.
The permanent fencing will close the area to the public use, Harrison said, but gates will provide entry for maintenance crews.
“That will be the long-term solution,” Harrison said. “I think what we’ve found is that it was really challenging to keep the park in a condition that we wanted to — the grass green, the trees getting watered — because of the vandalism, the overuse of those two islands.”
The city has spent $7,000 on sprinkler repairs in the last two years, and another $3,000 on turf and supplies. The temporary fences cost $3,300 for three months. The city estimates it will cost about $100,000 to install a permanent fence, and $35,000 to replace the irrigation system.
Reactions
One man near Naches Avenue, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, emphasized the importance of staying near services.
He said folks get a lot of help from Neighborhood Connections, and other outreach groups stop by each night and on the weekends with homemade meals.
“They feed all of us. Good food, too,” he said. “A lot of people care about us.”
He said the fencing is frustrating, however, because it perpetuates the stereotypes and judgments unhoused people face.
“It’s just disappointing that people have those first thoughts and judgments about us,” he said. “That cast of judgment hurts, and it takes away the motivation to get out.
“We’re respectful, we’re not hurting anyone,” he added.
Further down the street, one woman sat on a picnic-style blanket with her dog as her friend stood nearby. Before the fencing went up, she said she would lay out in the grass of the park.
“It’s just because the homeless are here, that’s all,” her friend said about the fencing. “(The fencing) is not on any other blocks.”
“Yeah, the grass looks pretty green for a sprinkler problem,” the woman said.
The two women also declined to give their names for safety reasons.
Kat, who sat near the sidewalk outside Neighborhood Connections, said she and others don’t have anywhere else to go, so they stay nearby, on and off the sidewalk or in nearby streets and alleys.
But having people on the sidewalks means they are sometimes — inadvertently — in the way of people trying to get through, she said.
“That’s what we mean,” she said, pointing as people stepped out of the way for a man passing on an electric mobility scooter.
