In a turnaround, city officials have given a green light to a new scoreboard proposed for Zaepfel Stadium at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
Last fall, the city denied the proposal after city planners recommended not giving the project a zoning variance allowing a 35-foot-tall scoreboard to be erected near the busy intersection, where busy traffic mixes with commercial and residential areas.
The proposal would install a sign of more than 600 square feet. City zoning requires a variance for anything larger than 50 square feet.
Planners took issue with the large lighted scoreboard with video capability being placed in the area.
The Yakima School District filed an appeal.
Now the city’s position has changed, and on Friday officials granted a permit for the project, said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
“Based on its review of additional sign standard information provided by the school district, the City issued a permit for the new scoreboard and the district withdrew its appeal,” he said.
Gesa Credit Union is funding the project and construction could occur this summer, school district officials said in a news release.
The existing scoreboard has been there since 1969. The new sign will be larger and modern with video playback.