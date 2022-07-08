Lions Pool will be closed through the summer and into early fall for repairs, the city of Yakima said in a news release Friday.
The city initially said the pool at 509 W. Pine St. would be closed for about a week to repair a mechanical issue with the main pump that was found in late June, but Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said the city needs 10 additional weeks to complete the repair.
“We are going to be closed much longer than anticipated,” Wilkinson said in the release. “We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while we await the needed parts to repair the pump and motor.”
Yakima’s outdoor Franklin Pool at 2102 Tieton Drive is open. The city also has spray parks at Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.