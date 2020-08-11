If you want to take advantage of the city of Yakima’s free drive-in movies, you will need to reserve your spot ahead of time.
The first Saturday night screening at Kiwanis Park attracted enough interest that the city is implementing a reservation system to secure one of the 75 parking spots, city officials said Tuesday. The new online-only reservation system is at https://yakimaparks.com/special-events/.
Spots can be reservedt beginning at 10 a.m. the Thursday prior each Saturday showing.
Reservations are first-come, first-served, and city staff will email instructions for entry to reservation holders. People are asked to stay in their car when they arrive. Audio is available on the radio with help from Stephens Media Group.
There are two remaining drive-in screenings scheduled. “Aladdin” will be shown Aug. 15; “Rudy” is scheduled for Aug. 22. Gates open at 8 p.m.