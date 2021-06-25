A proposed Yakima care campus for those experiencing homelessness and the East-West corridor are on the agenda when the Yakima City Council and Yakima County commissioners meet on Tuesday.
Elected officials will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. They also will discuss a community cleanup partnership and the SWAT program.
The care campus is a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
The East-West corridor project has been in the works for nearly 20 years and is now under construction. The aim is to establish a main corridor from Butterfield Road in Terrace Heights to First Street in downtown Yakima and eventually to 40th Avenue.
The county is responsible for the project from Terrace Heights to North First Street. From there, the city will pick it up and route it to 40th Avenue. The project is being completed in several phases.
The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/ and shown live on YPAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.
People also can listen by dialing 1-253-215-8782 or 1-971-247-1195. When prompted for the meeting ID enter 989 7126 5554#. When prompted for the participant ID enter #. When prompted for the meeting password enter 955882#.
Public comments may be emailed to ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov.