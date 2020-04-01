A Yakima city councilman’s Facebook posts about Idaho transgender laws stirred controversy this week.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed two bills into law Monday that prohibit transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates and prohibit transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports. Some media outlets have called the legislation “anti-transgender” and noted the decision could face constitutional challenges.
On Tuesday, Councilman Jason White posted on his personal Facebook page that the legislation was not “anti-transgender” but was “pro-equality.”
“Thank you Idaho for having the wearwithall to stand up and not allow boys to compete against girls,” White wrote in an unedited version of the post. “I'm all for identifying how ever you please. Heck, my hybrid Honda identifies as a Pruis and I'm okay with that, but it's still a Honda.”
Yakima Pride, a nonprofit organization representing LGBTQ+ people in the city, issued a news release, alleging that White was discriminating against transgender people and abusing his public office to spread hate.
“A council member takes an oath to represent their community and constituents, to help them feel safe, welcome, and to help their voices be heard,” the statement said. “Today, Councilman White went against his oath. He has shown his LGBTQ constituents that he does not respect nor care about them or their safety.”
The Yakima Pride statement said that transgender people are among those most marginalized in society and that White’s comments had “truly minimized the lived experiences” of Yakima’s transgender people while “making light or a joke out of a subject that has, and continues, to cost transgender individuals their lives.”
Yakima Pride videotaped the organization’s statement, with President Cristina Ortega standing in front of City Hall and issuing a call to the city’s mayor and the five other city council members for a response.
White posted the video to his personal Facebook page.
Ortega "is an idiot and is making the entire LGBTQ community look irrational,” he wrote. “I stand behind the decision Idaho took to protect little girls. Identify as you may but you will not impose your radical ideology on the rest of us.”
The ongoing social media exchanges have prompted dozens of comments, both from Yakima residents and also from people living in Seattle and Idaho.
Comments have ranged from people within White’s district saying he does not speak for them or their transgender children to people saying that biological differences in bone density and muscle mass do give an unfair advantage to transgender women competing in women’s divisions of sports.
White, in a follow-up phone call Wednesday, said his statement on social media was clear.
“I said thank you for not letting boys compete against girls,” he said. “It’s cut and dry. Boys should not compete against girls.”
White stood by his decision to call Ortega “an idiot” on social media, saying she “is so far out of touch with reality that the term applies.”
White said his statements were not meant to discriminate against the city’s transgender population but rather were a stance against what he called “far-left extremists.” He said the use of his personal Facebook platform for the post was appropriate.
“People like myself need to stand up for issues they don’t believe in and use every platform available,” he said. “I represent the people who voted for me. The far-left extremists did not vote for me. I do not represent them, and I do not support them.”
The city’s official social media guidelines apply primarily to the posting of information on the city’s official Twitter and Facebook pages and websites.
The policy does caution that in today’s digital world that city employee posts from personal accounts can sometimes be blurred in people’s perceptions to represent the official stance of a city on an issue.
The policy encourages city employees to be cautious, be honest and straightforward, and to stick to the facts when referring to city-related business and to be aware that posts are “not easily retractable, subject to scrutiny, and will be around a long time.”
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers said individual council members are entitled to share their personal opinions but should make clear their opinions may not reflect the position of the city or the council as a whole.
She offered the following statement Wednesday.
"The personal opinions of Council persons, however they may be expressed, including on social media, are just that – personal opinions," she said. "Personal opinions of Council members do not necessarily reflect the official, adopted position of the Council as a whole or the City on any given matter. Council members are entitled to share their personal opinions, but should make it clear that the opinions are theirs alone and may not reflect the position of the Council as a whole or the City."