The Yakima City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to take a step toward a censure of Councilman Jason White regarding White’s recent Facebook posts.
Recently a local pride group took issue with White’s posts praising transgender legislation passed in Idaho that prohibited transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates and allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports. White responded by calling the president of Yakima Pride an “idiot.”
On the heels of that controversy, some said White’s views on the coronavirus posted on Facebook put community members at risk. White alleged in online posts that the virus does not affect those with healthy immune systems and people should only avoid going out if they are symptomatic. He also said people should take off their masks and get back to work. His statements run counter to information provided by the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The council voted 6-0 for staff to bring back a resolution at the April 21 meeting calling for a censure of White. White was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens, who made the motion, said White’s inflammatory language violates the council’s code of ethics: particularly a guideline asking council members to refrain from abusive conduct and comments.
Cousens said White’s personal charge at the LGBTQ community and opinions spreading misinformation about COVID-19 were both “reckless” and “irresponsible.”
“As elected leaders in our community each one of us are obligated to set a positive example, elevate our standards and hold one another accountable.” she said.
White said the council’s actions Tuesday were “cute ... but it looks the council will now have serious issues to deal with. You can’t go into executive session to discuss the conduct of a council member.”
Social media scrutiny
Following a 45-minute executive session, Councilwoman Soneya Lund said White’s statements do not reflect the official stance of the city. Mayor Patricia Byers also said she does not share White’s opinions, particularly regarding precautions to minimize coronavirus’ spread.
Councilwoman Kay Funk said she found the content of White’s posts “reprehensible.” But also said she is troubled by any abridgment of free speech protected by the First Amendment.
“I am not convinced that we can censure Mr. White’s opinions,” Funk said. “Mr. White needs an opportunity to rebut these concerns.”
Councilwoman Eliana Macias said White could have rebutted the concerns at the meeting but had chosen not to attend. Councilman Brad Hill said the council could not censor what White posted but could censure him for his actions.
“We can’t stop anyone from expressing First Amendment rights, but we don’t have to support it,” he said.
Prior to the meeting, council members had varying reactions to White’s posts.
Council members Eliana Macias, Brad Hill, Patricia Byers and Kay Funk had no self-issued posts on their Facebook pages.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens acknowledged she had been tagged by community members asking for her response, but said her personal Facebook page is not an appropriate platform to discuss city business. Cousens directed concerned members of the public email her at her city-issued email instead. She also encouraged people to follow recommendations from the CDC and qualified health professionals.
Councilwoman Soneya Lund shared Cousens’ post on her own Facebook page.
“We as a community are working hard to create an environment where young people can thrive,” Lund wrote in a letter to Byers. “Councilmember White’s comments undercut these efforts and could potentially radiate out into an acceptance of hate and intolerance — further increasing the danger to our community’s young people.”
Ethics, opinions, and censorship
Yakima has officially adopted codes of ethics and principles of conduct for City Council members.
Guidelines include that council members should:
- Consistently demonstrate professionalism, respect, and civility.
- Act with integrity and impartiality that will bear the closest scrutiny.
- Refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other members of the City Council, staff or the public.
- Avoid personal comments that could offend others.
Those guidelines hit headlines last year when the previous Yakima City Council cited them in barring Funk from boards, committees and commission assignments for six months through a 5-2 vote.
Councilman Hill, who first brought forth the motion to publicly censure Funk, referenced multiple actions: including online comments Funk had made on news articles making statements “inconsistent with the majority of the council,” a verbal attack against the Yakima Valley Council of Governments and Transform Yakima staff, and “inappropriate comments about the mental health of a city resident.”
White told the Herald-Republic last week that he was representing the people who voted for him and that the use of his Facebook page is an appropriate platform for his statements. His Facebook page has attracted hundreds of comments in the past week.
“Very few have stood up for me and I have kept my mouth shut,” White recently wrote in response to a comment on Facebook. “I’m not going to sit back while people call me everything under the sun just to have those that ‘support’ me sit there silently and do nothing. Being nice and polite hasn’t moved my goal of people taking action forward. Now that I have said some choice words people are now getting involved and if that’s at my expense, I’m OK with that.”