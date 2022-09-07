Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council.
Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
City Manager Bob Harrison said Woodward is one of three court leaders retiring in 2023, meaning significant personnel changes for the court. He recommended Masters to fill her position.
Judicial appointments are made at the recommendation of the city manager, per city code. Once approved by the council, the appointment is valid until the next municipal election in November 2023.
“Given the loss of so much institutional memory, Ms. Masters will provide strong continuity for maintaining the Municipal Court into 2023,” Harrison said in a memo to the council.
At the meeting, he said the appointment was being considered about three months in advance to give Masters time to wrap up her current defense cases in Yakima County Superior Court and give her time to complete judicial training.
Municipal Court Judge Kelly Olwell said Masters has been the court’s primary judge pro tem for the past seven years, actively involved in the court system and filling in for judges as needed. She is knowledgeable and has a wonderful judicial temperament, Olwell said.
“I think that this would be the most positive transition for the court considering that it is undergoing a number of different changes of very learned people,” she said. “This would help keep that stability going.”
Olwell is also expected to retire next year, although she has not yet announced a date. Court Services Manager Linda Hagert also retires Jan. 31, and the judges have appointed Records Administrator Jodi Stephens to fill that position.
Masters, who graduated from Gonzaga University School of Law and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, said she has wanted to become a judge since she was a child.
“This is the culmination of a lot of work to get here, and I’d be honored if you appoint me,” she said to the council Tuesday.
