A city budget proposal would lead to the closure of Fire Station 92 in Yakima's West Valley.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham discussed budget cuts that could include the elimination of 12 firefighter positions and the closing of Fire Station 92, at 7707 Tieton Drive, during Tuesday’s council study session at the Harman Senior Center.
“We chose Station 92 because it is the slowest station. It responds to the fewest calls,” Markham said.
These moves would save $1.7 million and reduce the city’s fire department budget by 10%, an amount City Council members asked of each department funded by the city’s general fund. That fund, which pays for the majority of city services, is projected to run a deficit beginning in 2025.
Tuesday’s meeting covering the fire department and SunComm dispatch center was the second of seven budget review study sessions, which continue through early August. The police department cutbacks were discussed at the first meeting on May 9, including the proposed elimination of 11 currently unfilled police officer positions.
Each department leader is discussing areas of service and proposed expenditure reductions. City Council members will begin formal consideration of the proposed cuts this fall.
In response to the fire department suggestions, council members discussed at two options to ask voters to provide tax support for fire services.
Proposed SunComm cuts
Markham presented council members with 10% cuts for both the fire department and SunComm, a multi-agency, multi-discipline and multi-jurisdiction 911 and dispatch center that serves the city of Yakima and Yakima County.
Because the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, outlying fire districts and other agencies use SunComm, the dispatch center receives outside funding for those services. The funding is determined by a price-per-call formula for each agency.
Markham said other agencies, including the Union Gap Police Department, have expressed an interest in using SunComm for dispatch services. This would bring in more revenue, but SunComm is prevented from adding new subscribing agencies due to radio frequency limits, he added.
Therefore, Markham proposed eliminating two dispatcher positions which are currently vacant. This would reduce the SunComm budget funded by the city general fund by roughly 10%, or $176,858.
Markham said the two vacant dispatcher positions have basically remained unfilled since he arrived at YFD in 2018, as it’s tough to find, train and retain new employees.
It’s also a very busy job, which will be made busier by officially cutting the two vacant spots, Markham said.
In 2022, SunComm received 160,433 calls to 911, he said, including 65,573 Yakima Police incidents, 25,237 traffic stop calls, 12,235 Yakima Fire incidents and 6,058 ambulance calls.
Impact of fire department job cuts
Similar to the police department, the Yakima Fire Department takes up a sizable amount – roughly 23% — of the city’s general fund, Markham told council members. And nearly 89% of the fire department’s budget goes toward employee salaries and benefits.
“A 10% budget reduction is approximately $1.7 million … the only way the fire department can reduce expenditures to this degree is by cuts in personnel costs,” Markham said.
His PowerPoint presentation showed the current daily staffing of 23 firefighters: two three-person crews at downtown’s Station 91, and one three-person crew at stations 92 (West Valley), 93 (40th and Englewood avenues), 94 (the airport), 95 (on East Nob Hill Boulevard) and 96 (Union Gap). An Aircraft Rescue Firefighter and shift commander also are on duty each day.
There are three different daily shifts of firefighters, each with 30 employees to cover vacation, sick leave and extended absences. If 12 positions are cut from the fire department budget, that would only provide enough employees for daily staffing of 20 firefighters – eliminating one three-person crew, Markham said.
Closing Station 92 on West Tieton Drive would force Stations 93 and 94 to cover the western portion of the city, Markham said. It would require an adjustment to all of the stations’ primary response zones and potentially double response times for West Valley locations.
At Tuesday's study session, four residents criticized the longer response times which would result from reduced fire department staffing during the public comment period.
Several of them, along with District 6 Council Member Matt Brown, pointed out that the vast majority of new homes being built in Yakima are in the West Valley, which is covered by Station 92.
Markham noted that Station 96 is mostly funded by the city of Union Gap, so cutbacks of staffing to that station were not an option.
Firefighters union reacts
Markham’s proposal was released in the City Council’s information packet last week and generated a prompt reply from the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 469, which represents Yakima’s firefighters.
The union said Yakima’s fire stations already are understaffed considering the city’s increasing number of emergency calls and growing population and the proposed budget cuts would severely hurt response times and emergency services.
In its statement, the IAFF Local 469 executive board wrote that laying off 12 firefighters would lower the ratio of firefighters per 1,000 citizens from 0.90 to 0.78 for Yakima. Both are well below the National Fire Protection Association’s recommendation of 1.5 firefighters per 1,000 citizens.
Monday evening, Mark Buskas, vice president of IAFF Local 469, issued an additional statement reviewing the union’s recent efforts to provide personal protective equipment to its members and to work with city officials on solutions to budget shortfalls.
“Over the last three years … IAFF Local 469 has met with City Manager Bob Harrison as well as Fire Chief Aaron Markham almost monthly to discuss matters of the fire department,” Buskas wrote. “All of our proposals have been ignored.”
These proposals included requests for adequate PPE funding for the firefighting jackets and pants (turnouts) as required by state code; the reinstatement of the community risk reduction officer position; and placing the Medic 90 and Medic 290 ambulances back in service.
“All of these proposals provide billable services and revenue to help with operating costs of the fire department without raising taxes,” Buskas wrote of the ambulances. “City leaders have chosen to not listen and improve emergency services to the City of Yakima.”
As a result, Buskas said there have been times over the past three years that there are no ambulances available in the city, requiring patients to wait longer for transport to the hospital.
He also wrote that fire loss in the city “has reached unprecedented levels” since the public education and prevention officer position was eliminated in 2019.
Other funding options
After hearing Markham’s presentation, council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to examine and study two options for additional fire department revenue.
One of these is the creation of a Regional Fire Authority taxing district to provide direct funding for the City of Yakima’s Fire Department. Markham said this is a lengthy process that requires at least two years of steps before the new taxing district could be considered by voters.
The other option to be studied is adding as much as $0.25 to the Yakima County EMS levy for property owners within the Yakima city limits. Markham said this could provide an additional $2.6 million per year, enough to not only avoid the 10% budget cuts but to potentially provide added services and coverage.
He added that a new EMS levy amount would require at least a 60% majority vote in a referendum election.
Council member Patricia Byers said one positive of the two funding options would be taxpayers ultimately approving whether they are enacted.
The council’s next budget study session, covering community development, planning and codes, is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Washington Fruit Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.