Located on the eastern edge of the Yakima, the Yakima Area Arboretum is a popular attraction of gardens, trees and natural areas that sits on 46 acres of city park land.
Board members, staff and volunteers have several improvements planned for the arboretum in the near future, but they are worried a new, shorter-term lease with the city could hinder rather than help those plans.
“The city seems very cavalier about (a new lease). I don’t know if they recognize the resource they have here,” said Colleen Adams-Schuppe, executive director of the arboretum. “All we’re asking the city for is some reassurance that they aren’t going to take this away from us.”
From the city’s perspective, reducing the arboretum’s next lease from 30 years to five years, with a renewable five-year option, provides needed flexibility, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said.
“This is standard language within city agreements and allows for opportunities to add or change items if necessary,” Schafer said of the proposed five-year lease. “We wanted to avoid having an agreement such as the last one that went on for 30 years. A lot can change over time.”
The arboretum’s history
The board of directors authorized a master plan of the arboretum, a five-year process which was completed and announced in March 2020, just as the COVID pandemic rapidly spread and affected many activities, Adams-Schuppe said.
In the master plan, the arboretum’s founding and history is examined, noting that the land it currently occupies was used for agriculture from the 1920s through 1950s as irrigation and flood control projects were implemented in the Yakima River basin.
The Metropolitan Park District – a precursor to city’s parks and recreation department – bought the arboretum site in 1959 with the intention of turning it into a park, Adams-Schuppe said. But in 1967, the Central District of the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs brought 36 Yakima-area garden clubs together to establish the arboretum as a nonprofit organization.
“A bunch of garden clubs were looking for a place they could put trees and plants on display,” Adams-Schuppe said. “The city and garden clubs had a really good relationship, and they could see it would be a benefit to the community.”
The arboretum entered into a management agreement with the Metropolitan Park District to develop the arboretum. In 1967 the first tree, a cedar, was planted and planning began in earnest for the future, the master plan states. Landscape architect Robert Wagner was hired to design a plan for the arboretum.
“The city committed to maintaining the (arboretum) land to the same standard as its other parks. That included mowing the lawn,” Adams-Schuppe said. “Volunteers would do the other work.”
In the 1980s, an administration and education center was planned. Honoring Helen and Don Jewett, the Jewett Interpretive Center was completed in 1991, and the arboretum’s first salaried director was hired in 1993. At roughly the same time, a 30-year lease agreement was signed with city officials, Adams-Schuppe said.
The city’s proposal
Besides seeking a shorter lease agreement, there are two services the city currently provides which would eventually become the responsibility of the arboretum, Schafer, the city’s public works director, told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
For the first year of the five-year lease, the city would continue covering electrical costs for pumps serving wells and other existing irrigation systems, Schafer said. After that, those costs would be the paid by the arboretum.
The city would continue to provide grass mowing service for the first four years of the lease, he added, which allows time for arboretum officials to decide how that service would be provided in the future.
“That could include the arboretum partnering with the (Yakima) Greenway as a possible solution,” Schafer said.
Schafer discussed the arboretum lease during a public forum hosted March 23 by Yakima City Council member Matt Brown.
Responding to an audience member’s question, Schafer said a five- or 10-year agreement would allow the city and arboretum to address any changes that happen, providing much more flexibility than a 30-year lease.
The adjustments regarding mowing and utility bills are necessary as the city prepares for predicted budget shortfalls in the next five years, he added.
“We’re in a predicament right now where we’re looking at services that might need to go away,” Schafer said. “These are hard choices.”
Future arboretum projects
Adams-Schuppe said a shorter lease term would produce a predicament for the arboretum as it hopes to complete several new features and projects.
“We’re looking at investing between $6 (million) to $8 million in this land,” she said. “Donors to those projects want to know that this is going to be here for another 20 or 30 years.”
Future projects identified in the arboretum master plan include the nearly-completed winter garden (see separate story), a memorial garden, active nature play area, Plants of Central Washington exhibit and outdoor performance venue/bandstand.
Enhancements to the trail system, including a paved loop trail and crushed rock secondary trails, also are planned, along with a new entry drive and additional parking area in the southern portion of the arboretum.
These improvements would reflect the community’s use of the facility as more than just a green space or tree museum, but as an attraction for local residents and tourists, Adams-Schuppe said.
“We mean more to the community than just a park with trees,” she added. “This is a place where people want to get married, to have their picture taken … to celebrate life.”
Adams-Schuppe noted regular events such as educational programs and lectures for adults, the summer Nature Day Camp for children, and the annual luminaria walk in December as examples of things Yakima Valley residents can enjoy locally rather than traveling several hours to attend.
“The community created this place, and everything that’s here is due to the generosity of our donors and volunteers,” Adams-Schuppe said. “For a community of our size to support an arboretum of this caliber is awesome.”
