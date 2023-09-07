Community members interested in U.S. citizenship can learn more during an informational, bilingual presentation at the Safe Haven Community Center in Toppenish next week.
Northwest Community Action Center, a branch of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers’ Clinic, will host the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and other local organizations, which will share resources and information about citizenship at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
The event is open to children and refreshments will be available for attendees, said NCAC’s Community Action Program Director Heather Elmore, and will be for anyone interested in citizenship. Registration is not required.
“The presentation itself is open to anybody. People could be in any step of the process,” Elmore said.
Estimates show that thousands of Yakima County residents could be eligible to become citizens, but the process can be expensive, long and difficult to understand, particularly for non-English-speaking residents.
The presentation will be a broad overview of the citizenship process in Spanish and English, Elmore said. There will not be any applications taking place.
Elmore said community members can sign up for English as a second language classes and citizenship classes that NCAC offers in Toppenish, both of which help residents prepare for the U.S. citizenship exam.
Representatives from Yakima County Elections, WorkSource and the Northwest Justice Project will be present, Elmore said.
Elmore said helping people on the path to citizenship falls under the center's goals of helping low-income communities.
“All the work we do here is aimed at stopping poverty,” Elmore said. “There’s a lot of benefits to becoming a citizen, like being able to vote, being able to access resources.”
