The celebration of the Virgen de Guadalupe usually features a packed church, throngs of people leaving flowers at the image of Virgin Mary, dance, music and prayer. But this weekend's festivities will be different throughout Yakima, as the community grapples with rising coronavirus case counts.
The annual holiday is a Catholic tradition from Mexico to honor the day the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared several times before an Indigenous peasant named Juan Diego in December 1531.
The festivities usually start around 3 a.m. with the song "las Mañanitas," a traditional Mexican birthday song. But this year's services will be pared down as The Catholic Church works around capacity limits.
The Holy Redeemer Church in Yakima will hold three different services this year to accommodate as many churchgoers as possible, one on Friday night, and two on Saturday at 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. at 1707 S. Third Ave. Rev. Ricardo Villarreal says the church won’t be able to let everyone into their doors as they work around a 112-person limit to comply with social distancing guidelines.
In Washington state’s most recent guidance for religious and faith-based organizations, the governor recommends virtual or drive-in services, and limits indoor services to 25% of room capacity, or up to 200 people. Masks are required, along with 6 feet of physical distancing between households in all directions.
“We’re going to have multiple services and keep the church open longer this year so that people can come during the day to bring flowers to our lady and pray for our health,” Villarreal said.
“One of the five miracles of the Virgen is the healing of the uncle of St. Juan Diego, who fell ill during a pandemic. Juan Diego asked Virgen de Guadalupe to heal his uncle, and he soon found him recovered. So it’s an interesting time to be celebrating this day,” he added.
St. Paul's Cathedral is having three masses by reservation only at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday at 15 S. 12th Ave. The church will allow 150-175 people, and the pews will be taped off so families can socially distance. The celebrations will be simplified and won’t showcase dances or other activities this year.
“We are having streamlined and much shorter services and an outdoor procession following our 9 a.m. mass. Anyone who comes after we reach our capacity limit will unfortunately have to be turned away,” Rev. John Ecker of St. Paul's said.
An outdoor processional will be held after 9 a.m. at St. Paul's, where churchgoers can carry flowers in small groups while wearing masks.
The Diocese of Yakima, which comprises Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima counties, will have a pre-recorded mass shown on YouTube and channel 41.2, rather than in-person.
The changes reflect one of many long-held religious traditions that have changed in the pandemic. Monsignor Robert Siler, spokesman for the diocese, says he's grateful the church can still bring people together in a limited way.
"The comfort that people get from coming to church on Sundays has not been as readily available, but in a way, that has only strengthened our faith," he said.
Holy Family Catholic Church will have a limited mass by reservation at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 5315 Tieton Drive in Yakima. The church canceled a reception and is limited to 200 people.