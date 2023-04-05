Yakima Housing Authority and the Office of the State Treasurer will offer a free financial wellness workshop for veterans on Thursday.
The session is at 10 a.m. at Chuck Austin Place, 1630 S. 16th Ave. in Yakima, according to a treasurer’s office press release.
The workshop will cover how to build credit, maintain a strong credit score and pay off debts, the press release said. This event is a part of a series of workshops aimed at helping veterans improve their personal finance skills.
Over 33,000 veterans experienced homelessness in 2022, according to nationwide data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Chuck Austin Place is a housing complex for Yakima-area veterans who experienced homelessness. It is run by the Yakima Housing Authority.
Veterans interested in attending who want more information can contact John McKenney at john.mckenney@tre.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.