State Route 410 over Chinook Pass is scheduled to open for the season at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
WSDOT closes a stretch of the pass each year because of heavy snowfall, high avalanche risk and hazardous driving conditions. Significant April snowfall and high avalanche danger amid lingering wintry weather kept the stretch from reopening ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Chinook Pass, located 65 miles west of Yakima, is the state’s third-highest mountain pass at 5,430 feet. It’s a recreational route used by many visitors to access Mount Rainier National Park in the summer.
SR 410 west of the pass and SR 123 reopened May 27.
