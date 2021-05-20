State Route 410 over Chinook Pass is expected to open next week, meeting the yearly goal of opening the pass in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Cayuse and Chinook Pass are recreational routes that many visitors use to access Mount Rainier National Park in the summer months. They are also two of the highest elevation roads on the east side of the park.
The pass closes every year around Thanksgiving because of heavy snow, high avalanche danger and poor road conditions and opens once the snow is cleared. The high elevation and avalanche zones make Chinook one of the last roads on the east side of the park to open each spring.
There are about 100 avalanche paths within the five-mile section of Chinook Pass, said Summer Derrey, regional spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Crews started work on March 29 to clear Cayuse Pass and Chinook Pass. WSDOT crews reached the arch on the eastside of Chinook Pass on May 13 at an elevation of 5,432 feet, the highest point at the pass.
“We don’t have an exact date set yet, but we are on track to reopen sometime later next week in time for Memorial Day weekend,” Derrey said.
The pass opening was delayed in 2020 due to limits on construction during the coronavirus stay-at-home order. It opened June 4.
There has been no major road damage this year. WSDOT is working to replace damaged guardrail and clearing tip outs, Derrey said. Tip outs are places where the snow is packed high along the shoulder of the road and present the danger of popping out onto the highway when the earth warms up.
Road signs are removed each fall when the pass closes so they do not get damaged, and crews are working to reinstall them. Restroom areas and parking lots are well cleared, Derrey said.
WSDOT coordinates with the National Park Service to align the reopening of Cayuse and Chinook Pass with the opening of Mount Rainier National Park for the summer season. They are both expected to open by Memorial Day weekend.
Chinook Pass sees a large amount of recreational traffic during the summer from park visitors coming from both the south and north of the state. Visitors use Cayuse and Chinook Pass to reach lower elevation campgrounds and hiking trails, like Ohanapecosh, on the southeast side of the park, said Terry Wildy, chief of interpretation, education and volunteers at Mount Rainier National Park.
Memorial Day weekend visitors should use caution during the spring melt-out season, which lasts until July, Wildy said.
"It takes so long in the high country (for snow to melt.) Longer than many folks are expecting, particularly if they're coming from a place like Yakima with lower elevation and higher temperatures," Wildy said. "All of a sudden you're going from summer to winter."
Wildy advises park visitors stay in low elevations until July when the snow at higher elevations has melted. Pets are not allowed on trails.