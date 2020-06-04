The Washington Department of Transportation opened Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass in both directions on Thursday, according to a release.
Coronavirus restrictions delayed work to clear snow off State Routes 410 and 123 by three weeks in April. Chinook Pass still opened earlier than in 2017 or 2018.
A half-mile section of 410 15 miles east of Chinook Pass that was originally scheduled to be repaired in early April will be fixed later this year. Road closures won’t be necessary to cover existing gravel sections, but drivers should use caution and follow the 35-mph speed limit.