Blower working toward Chinook Summit

A snow blower clears snow near Chinook Pass on April 27, 2023.

 Washington State Department of Transit

Chinook and Cayuse passes will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said State Route 410 and State Route 123 over Chinook and Cayuse passes will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

WSDOT closes the two passes each year because of heavy snowfall, high avalanche risk and hazardous driving conditions. Last year, Chinook Pass opened for the season on June 10.

The roads will increase access to Mount Rainier National Park for Memorial Day weekend. Several other roads, including White River Road and Stevens Canyon Road, also are expected to be open this weekend.

Stevens Canyon Road will only be open on weekends afterwards due to construction, according to the National Park Service. 

The park’s Carbon River, Longmire, and Paradise areas and the road from Packwood to the Grove of the Patriarchs trailhead are open. The Grove of the Patriarchs parking area, near the intersection of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 123, will be open, but its trail will be closed.

In a post on Twitter, the park service anticipated a busy Memorial Day weekend and suggested arriving late or early to avoid congestion.

Blower on Chinook

Crews clear snow near Chinook Pass on April 25, 2023.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment