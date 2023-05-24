Chinook and Cayuse passes will be open for Memorial Day weekend.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said State Route 410 and State Route 123 over Chinook and Cayuse passes will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
WSDOT closes the two passes each year because of heavy snowfall, high avalanche risk and hazardous driving conditions. Last year, Chinook Pass opened for the season on June 10.
The roads will increase access to Mount Rainier National Park for Memorial Day weekend. Several other roads, including White River Road and Stevens Canyon Road, also are expected to be open this weekend.
Stevens Canyon Road will only be open on weekends afterwards due to construction, according to the National Park Service.
The park’s Carbon River, Longmire, and Paradise areas and the road from Packwood to the Grove of the Patriarchs trailhead are open. The Grove of the Patriarchs parking area, near the intersection of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 123, will be open, but its trail will be closed.
In a post on Twitter, the park service anticipated a busy Memorial Day weekend and suggested arriving late or early to avoid congestion.
