Chinook Pass on April 9th, 2018 (Courtesy / Washington State Department of Transportation)

Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for the season Tuesday after a foot of early season snow, and a forecast of more to come.

It is the earliest closure of Chinook Pass, tied with 2005, since the 1930s, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

The forecast calls for more snow and lower-than-average temperatures, WSDOT said. 

The closure covers State Routes 410 and 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, 5 miles east of the summit. To the south, SR 123 is closed to Stevens Canyon Road.

These roads close for the winter season every year, typically sometime in mid-November, due to avalanche danger, lack of nearby emergency services and limited snow storage, WSDOT said.

Typically, the passes reopen in late May.

