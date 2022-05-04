CLE ELUM — Burrito treated recent visitors to his home, Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, to one of his favorite things — a walk around the large outdoor enclosure attached to the building where he lives.
Burrito and sanctuary co-director Diana Goodrich led the way, Burrito inside the tall, double-fenced enclosure and Goodrich on the outside. He followed a well-worn path as he walked on the knuckles of his long hands and the flat part of his feet, occasionally picking up speed or pausing to stand up, clap and nod enthusiastically.
“This head nod is a friendly thing,” Goodrich said.
It was a beautiful spring day and Burrito was enjoying himself in the area known as Young’s Hill. So was Goodrich, who clapped, stamped her feet and slapped her knees in a delightful exchange with one of the 16 chimpanzees who live at the 90-acre property.
The private, nonprofit sanctuary was founded in 2003 by Keith LaChappelle to care for chimpanzees from the entertainment and biomedical testing industries. Burrito was in the first group of chimpanzees who arrived after they were released from biomedical research in June 2008, according to the sanctuary’s website.
Along with the chimpanzees who came in three groups from California and Pennsylvania, the property is home to four rescued cattle and at least one watchful barn cat. The sanctuary’s lively Facebook page features frequent blog posts, videos and multiple photos of chimpanzees.
“We take a lot of photos,” said Goodrich, who is sanctuary co-director with J.B. Mulcahy, an adjunct professor in the Primate Behavior and Ecology program at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Students can be trained on chimpanzee care and husbandry at the sanctuary through a partnership that begin in 2014.
Photos, videos and blog posts provide details and updates related to just about everyone and everything at the sanctuary, which isn’t open to the public. Information shared online has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person visits for donors haven’t happened as sanctuary staff have followed strict pandemic protocols, which include restricting the number of volunteers on the property at any time to six to ensure the safety of the chimpanzees.
“COVID in the beginning was super scary. ... we didn’t know how COVID would go,” Goodrich said, noting that regular colds and the flu can be harmful to chimpanzees. Supporters are thankful none have tested positive for COVID-19, which has sickened and killed pets and animals in zoos.
Even as the pandemic affected in-person fundraising events and the number of people at the sanctuary, its purpose never wavered. Six new chimpanzees arrived late last June and work has continued on two outdoor habitats for them and three others who came in 2019 — a 1.5-acre open-top enclosure and a large closed-top outdoor habitat, with a goal of finishing them this summer.
“It’s been a weird, busy two years,” Goodrich said.
Sanctuary staff and advisers have also been integrating the two newest groups of chimpanzees since last fall. The careful and challenging process requires intense monitoring. Chimpanzees are socially complex, intelligent and physically strong. Fights are inevitable, Goodrich said.
“There’s not a ton you can do when chimps are fighting. We started with one on one, then two on two, just so they’re familiar,” Goodrich said April 22. Since then the two newest groups of chimpanzees have fully integrated and have been living together day and night for the last several days, Goodrich said Tuesday. Staff continue to watch them closely and are hoping for the best.
Introducing formerly captive chimpanzees to the outdoors can also be challenging. Some had never felt grass or sunlight, and all that wide-open space can be overwhelming.
A rectangular metal cage standing near the large building where the chimpanzees live was just one in rows of hanging cages, each with barely enough room for a solitary chimpanzee. Sanctuary leaders display it as a reminder of the nightmarish living conditions many chimps have experienced.
“The original group of seven spent most of their lives in biomedical research. They had lived at that laboratory and were just being warehoused, basically, in Pennsylvania,” Goodrich said.
Boots and other favorites
Known as the “Cle Elum Seven,” the original group includes Burrito, Annie, Foxie, Jamie, Jody, Missy and Negra. Three more came from Wildlife Waystation in California in August 2019 — Mave, Willy B and Honey B. Another group of chimpanzees from Wildlife Waystation, referred to as the “Lucky Six,” arrived June 26. They are Cy, Dora, Gordo, Lucky, Rayne and Terry.
The “Lucky Six” came after a major building expansion at the sanctuary, one of just a few accredited sanctuaries in the United States for chimpanzees, who require specialized care and housing.
Thanks to devoted supporters — many of whom live outside Washington, Goodrich said — Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest expanded over the years from 26 to 90 acres. Bonneville Power Administration lines and towers run on one side of the property, which extends up from State Highway 10. Parcels on two other sides provide a buffer.
The chimp house is reached by a long gravel driveway leading from a nondescript entrance; only a small sign set back from the highway indicates the property’s purpose. A tall electric fence surrounds the main structure, which includes a variety of rooms for its residents and those who care for them.
Multiple warnings urge caution for the fence, and a small emergency shelter is available in case a chimpanzee escapes beyond the security fence around the main building or the secondary fence that surrounds the outdoor habitat. None have, but caution is paramount. “Anyone who comes out should be prepared,” Goodrich said.
Chimpanzees are potentially dangerous, which means strict rules about contact between them and caregivers. “Many people who work with chimpanzees at other facilities have had fingers bitten off and worse,” sanctuary FAQs note.
Caregivers never enter the same space with chimpanzees and never put their fingers through the fencing, though they may give a “knuckle-rub” if chimpanzees present their back against the fencing. The chimps can also reach through the fencing to touch the back of a caregiver’s wrist or bottom of a shoe.
Some chimpanzees are quite curious about shoes and come closer for a look, as Burrito did, a toy hammer in hand. He’s often carrying something. Jamie, who is the alpha of their group, is “super into shoes” and has a particular fondness for cowboy boots, Goodrich said. Jamie also likes cardboard boxes.
For Foxie, it’s troll and Strawberry Shortcake dolls.
“We give them all kinds of enrichment and she just pushed it away,” Goodrich recalled. Along with enrichment activities such as food forages, enrichment items include everything from magazines and books to durable plastic balls, stackable cups, fire hoses and various kinds of puzzles and toys.
Foxie didn’t care for those items, but the large troll doll bought at a thrift store was different. “As soon as she saw it, she wanted it,” Goodrich said, and Foxie’s collection has grown from there. She’s usually toting one.
“It’s the human tendency to want items,” Goodrich said.
‘They’re so resilient’
Like many of the other resident chimpanzees, 39-year-old Burrito was born into captivity. He was used as a test subject in a hepatitis B vaccine safety trial when he was just a year old, according to his biography on the sanctuary’s website. Burrito spent some time in a human home when he was very young, Goodrich said, and used to be shy. That’s not the case any more.
“He’s very energetic and playful. He loves to chase all day long,” Goodrich said.
Burrito is only male in his group, and the youngest; the others are in their 40s. While the median age for captive chimpanzees and those in the wild is the early 30s, many chimpanzees live into their 40s, with a few reaching their late 60s to early 70s.
Willy B, who was born in 1990, is the youngest of the sanctuary chimpanzees. Negra, born in 1973 and captured in Africa as an infant, is the oldest.
Sanctuary volunteer Patti Sims, who celebrated her 10th anniversary with the sanctuary in March, volunteers once a week and works mostly with the Cle Elum Seven.
“I respect all of them, especially Negra. She was in isolation for two years” before arriving because her caregivers thought she had a communicable disease, Sims said. That must have been so hard for such a social creature, “and then she ended up not having it.
“If Negra wants me to dance for her, if Burrito wants me to run, I will do my best,” she added.
Sims learned about the sanctuary from a temporary employee at the Seattle law firm where she works. The temp was good friends with someone at the sanctuary. Sims, who has volunteered at other animal sanctuaries, was astounded.
“We have a chimp sanctuary in Washington? What? Oh my gosh, I have to go,” she recalled. “I saw it wasn’t open to the public, but I saw they were taking volunteers. I went to the intro and signed up.
“I said I can only do it once a month, coming from Seattle. Within two months I was going every week. The night before I was going, I couldn’t sleep. It was like Christmas.”
Sims moved to Cle Elum in March 2020 specifically to be closer to the sanctuary. She heads to the law firm once a week and works from home other days.
Her morning volunteer shift is usually a weekend day, most often Sunday. Sims has worked up to level three, meaning she helps prepare and serve meals and set up outdoor food forages, cleans and interacts with the Cle Elum Seven. Staff members work with the newer groups of chimps, Sims said.
“You show up and we ... get into our scrubs, then start making breakfast. I’ll stop and say hello to the chimps. The morning is just a whirlwind,” she said in describing her days. “We serve their breakfasts, then clean. Us volunteers have a great relationship with the seven.”
Sims knows Jamie and Burrito the best, “really because they demand their attention, while the others are more chimps’ chimps. They’re fine with us humans not interacting with us much,” she said.
Along with the many regular precautions and careful routines staff and volunteers must follow, the work can be physically demanding, Sims said. But it’s rewarding, too, and she is happy to contribute.
“This is a really good group of people. The staff and volunteers are extremely devoted to these chimps,” Sims said. “They do a lot of great things that people don’t even know about.”
