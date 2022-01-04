Marketing opportunities for sweet cherries and the challenges of growing them will be the focus of Friday’s 79th annual Cherry Institute meeting and trade show at the Yakima Convention Center.
“The topics on the agenda are things that have been talked about and faced by growers during the previous season,” said James Michael, vice president of marketing for Northwest Cherry Growers. “It’s really a day structured around answering the growers’ questions.”
Topics of discussion will include labor supply issues, the latest updates on Little Cherry Disease research, cherry breeding, marketing both in North America and overseas, and the effects of heat on the cherry crop.
“That’s a big issue, so we’ll have a panel discussion on managing heat,” Michael said. “We’ll look at what exactly are the physiological effects of heat on cherries and leaves.”
Registration for the institute and trade show begin at 8 a.m., with the program starting at 8:30 as 2021 Cherry Institute President Brett Monson makes his opening remarks. The discussions take a two-hour break for the lunch program, then resume from 2-4 p.m.
The lunch program will feature guest speaker James Lawrence and will include the crowning of the 79th Cherry King — an individual recognized for outstanding service to the cherry industry.
With the recent renovations to the Yakima Convention Center, the trade show exhibitors will be set up in the northern portion of the building at 10 N. Eighth St.
“It’s been a while since we’ve all been able to gather together,” Michael said. “The trade show is an opportunity to see some of the latest technology and have questions about it answered in person.”
Pre-registration for the event has closed; registration fees at the door are $50 for the lunch and meeting, $30 for the meeting only, and $30 for lunch only.
The annual Cherry Institute is sponsored by Northwest Cherry Growers, the Washington State Fruit Commission and Good Fruit Grower magazine. It is coordinated with the WSU County Extension offices.
For more information, visit www.nwcherries.com or call 509-453-4837.
