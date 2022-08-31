A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday when he crashed his vehicle in West Valley, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road about 12:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said.
Nichols, the only one in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Casey Schilperoort said motorists need to remember the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
