Dan Koommoo, co-owner and chef at Crafted restaurant in downtown Yakima, is among the chefs and restaurants nominated for the 2023 James Beard culinary awards.
Koommoo, who opened Crafted six years ago with his wife, Mollie, is one of 20 semifinalists in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
The awards, presented by the James Beard Foundation, were established in 1990 to honor the top chefs, restauranteurs, authors and journalists in the U.S. culinary arts, according to the foundation’s website. They are voted on by more than 600 culinary professionals, including previous award winners.
Finalists will be announced March 29 and winners will be honored June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.
Other Washington state nominees for 2023 James Beard awards include 10 Seattle-area chefs and restaurants and chef Tony Brown of Ruins restaurant in Spokane, the Seattle Times reported.
Yakima Valley Tourism President and CEO John Cooper said the Koommoos opened Crafted in 2017 with a clear vision to create a true farm-to-table experience.
