Catering to those with a need for cheese, the recently-opened Cheese Junkies serves lunch, dinner and even late-night snacks at 1510 Summitview Ave.
Owner Jamie Burns, who also owns the Drink n Games arcade bar on Yakima Avenue, opened her new restaurant on Nov. 19 and feels “very fortunate” about the success it’s had so far.
“I’ve had a few other businesses,” she said. “(Drink n Games) had to close for 10 months due to COVID-19, so I was looking for another opportunity.
“Originally (Cheese Junkies) was just going to be a food truck, but we saw this location was available and we fell in love with it.”
The Cheese Junkies menu, available at wearecheesejunkies.com, includes a variety of cheeseburgers, grilled-cheese sandwiches, mac ‘n cheese, appetizers and cheese zombies, a Yakima favorite. Burns said her zombies come in three flavors: classic, jalapeño bacon and pizza.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with late-night hours until 4 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Call 509-895-7727.
