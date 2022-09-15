First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year.
The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was shot in his leg, a 12-year-old boy was stuck in the lip and tongue, a 6-year-old girl was shot in her lower leg and two boys, 16 and 14, also were shot in the legs.
The 16- and 14-year-old boys had possible gang ties, a probable cause affidavit said.
Police arrested the suspect nearly two weeks after the shooting. The Yakima Herald-Republic does not typically identify juvenile suspects.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said in a Thursday morning news release that the charges were dismissed without prejudice because of a lack of cooperation from the state’s only eyewitness, also a juvenile.
“This is truly unfortunate," he said. "The Sunnyside Police Department is extremely frustrated, as is the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, with this development. The city of Sunnyside, as well as Yakima County, must obtain justice in this terrible shooting. We will do everything in our power to prosecute this case in the future.”
Sunnyside police and the prosecutor’s office obtained a material witness warrant for his arrest but learned that he had moved to California with his parents “and did not want to voluntarily return,” Brusic said in the release.
California law requires all extradition hearings to take place before apprehension of a material witness, Brusic said.
That process would not allow for the witness to be returned in time for trial, which was scheduled to begin Oct. 3, he said.
“Working within this procedure, it became clear we were not going to be able to obtain this critical witness in time for trial. Without this witness, the State would not be able to prove this very important case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Brusic said in the release.
Brusic said having the charges dismissed with prejudice leaves the door open for charges to refiled if the witness and necessary evidence become available in the future.
