YAKIMA — “Happy Halloween” is the theme for this year’s Chalk Art Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Performance Park in downtown Yakima.
The free event, presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) and Ron’s Coin & Collectibles, will feature 27 skilled artists drawing family-friendly Halloween images on the sidewalk. These artists will compete for more than $400 in prizes in people’s choice and judge’s selection contests.
Free chalk will be provided for community members, who are encouraged to doodle to their heart’s content. Food and art vendors will be available, along with live music provided by Omar Gambito.
In addition to the usual activities of the festival, there will also be a Halloween costume contest, selfie station and corn hole toss.
For more information, visit downtownyakima.com and click on the “Events” tab.
