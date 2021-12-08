Traffic is flowing again on I-90 in both directions after spinouts forced a closure of the eastbound lanes Wednesday, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
The closure was near milepost 47, 5 miles west of the Snoqualmie summit.
Snow and slush cover the highway and chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD, according to the WSDOT release, and drivers should expect delays.
Snow remains in the forecast through Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, for the area, according to AccuWeather.
