A longtime apparel design professor at Central Washington University will be honored this month as its 2021 Distinguished Retiree.
Carolyn Schactler, who retired in 2004 after 28 years as a professor in Central’s apparel design program, was chosen by the Central Washington University Retirement Association for the award. She will be honored at a reception at the Yakima Valley Museum on July 21. The free event begins at 3 p.m.
The museum, which is at 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima, is hosting an exhibit featuring 20 of Schactler's designs. "Couture" will be up until late April 2022.
Schactler taught clothing construction, couture design, tailoring and pattern drafting, draping and fitting, principles of design and costume and fashion history.
Her gowns have won multiple national and international apparel design awards, including a “Best in Show” award at the 1995 International Textile and Apparel Association competition.
For more information, visit cwu.edu/retirement-association.