Tracy Pitzel can finally talk freely about the big secret she's kept since before the COVID-19 pandemic began — her appearance on the popular TV game show "Jeopardy!"
Pitzel was on the Monday night ABC broadcast and almost toppled Matt Amodio, who has won 26 consecutive "Jeopardy!" contests. The accountant at and graduate of Central Washington University in Ellensburg racked up $17,000 through the first two rounds and wagered enough to win “Final Jeopardy,” had she gotten the answer right and Amodio got it wrong.
“I wasn’t even paying attention to my score, but when I realized I could catch him, I almost lost it,” Pitzel said in a news release from the university. “When I saw the ‘Final Jeopardy’ category (‘80s movies), I thought, ‘I’m gonna get this guy!’ So I just went for it.”
Because neither player had the correct answer, Amodio kept his title.
Pitzel traveled to Culver City, Calif., in late August to film her 30-minute episode. But she had known since 2019 that she would appear on the show. The hardest part, she said, was not telling her family, friends and co-workers about the results of the show before it aired, or even that she had been invited to compete on "Jeopardy!"
She earned the opportunity to appear on "Jeopardy!" by taking an online test against roughly 70,000 applicants nationwide and placing among the top 10%, the news release said. Pitzel followed that up with an in-person interview in Seattle in 2019, but had to wait two years due to the pandemic.
“We had a viewing party at The Tav with about 40 people and I didn’t want to ruin it for everyone," Pitzel said. "But the moment of silence in the bar during ‘Final Jeopardy’ made it worth keeping the secret.”
The lifelong "Jeopardy!" fan said just having a chance to compete on national TV “was like being in the Olympics.” “I have always been good at trivia, so this was just the next step for me,” she said.
Even though the final result didn’t go her way, Pitzel returned to Ellensburg proud of what she had accomplished. “That was easily one of the best days of my life,” she said.
