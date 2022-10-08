Summerlike weather, new programming and more community involvement brought people back to the Central Washington State Fair in 2022, fair officials said.
The fair ended Sunday with a total of 249,589 people coming through the gates over the course of the 10-day event. That’s up 22% from 2021’s attendance. A single-day attendance record of 38,257 visitors was set on Oct. 1, officials said in a news release.
Fairgoers also spent more money during this year’s event. The fair exceeded historical revenues in many areas, with record spending for admissions, food and carnival sales, officials said. Good weather helped, with clear skies, little wildfire smoke and daytime high temperatures in the 80s.
“When you mix together beautiful weather, increased spending, lots of new programming and more community involvement, it’s the recipe to break records and create thousands of memories,” said Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association.
Fair attendance was 277,751 in 2019 and 321,600 in 2018, according to Yakima Herald-Republic archives.
This was a challenging year for booking entertainment coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with a saturated entertainment market, Kramer said. The 2020 fair was canceled because of the pandemic and fair organizers had only about three months to prepare the 2021 event; that’s usually a yearlong effort.
Despite challenges for booking entertainment this year, the Toyota Main Stage Concert Series had two sellouts: Sawyer Brown and Jeff Foxworthy. Others nearly sold out. The new concert lawn seating area was well-received and by midweek concertgoers figured out they could bring blankets and lawn chairs to this new concert seating area.
The PBR Bull Riding Challengers Series held in the grandstand was another sellout and “huge hit for fairgoers,” fair officials said.
In interviewing fairgoers for an on-site survey, a majority singled out many of the new things to do, see and eat that were created this year, officials said, as well as their favorite fair traditions. Fair officials will review the surveys as they look at ideas for future fairs, Kramer said.
Members of the Washington State Fair Commission evaluated the fair as part of a biennial review and presented two Commissioner Awards, one for the STEAM Building and another for the Small Animal Barn activities.
“It’s nice for the fair and our partners to be recognized by the fair commission for all the work, creativity and engagement in these areas,” Kramer said.
She noted it takes a lot of hard work and coordination to execute an event of this size, and thanked everyone who participated.
