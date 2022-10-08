By the numbers

This year marked the 130th anniversary of the Central Washington State Fair. Here are a few other fun fair numbers:

Fairgoers ate:

• 13,336 corndogs

• 3,219 ears of roasted corn

• 14,130 elephant ears

• 21,822 fairgoers rode the SunDola

• 1,400 “Thank you for your Service” postcards were written at the new "Postcards for our Troops" area

• 2,057 fairgoers received free fair admission with their donation of three school supplies in a newly created community giveback day

Source: Central Washington State Fair