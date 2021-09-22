In many ways, the Central Washington State Fair will look much like it did in 2019. Rides for little kids occupy one area, with the big kid rides lined up nearby. Stuffed animals await winners and the All Alaskan Racing Pigs are ready to run.
What’s different, of course, is that none of those attractions — or any fair attractions — happened in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would have been Kathy Kramer’s first Central Washington State Fair. Kramer, the president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, wasn’t sure if the 2021 fair would happen until just a few months ago.
The fair opens at noon Friday at State Fair Park, with free parking and $3 admission until 4 p.m. It continues through Oct. 3. Kramer appreciates the hard work of everyone who has helped so fairgoers can “Celebrate Together Again,” which is this year’s fair theme.
It usually takes a year to plan the fair. “We got the go-ahead about the middle of June,” said Kramer, who was hired for her role in the fall of 2019. She came to Yakima in early 2020, shortly before the pandemic spread into the United States and around the world.
“I’m pretty amazed with what we’ve been able to do in less than 3 1/2 months,” she added. “Everything was condensed into that time period.”
It helped that lots of attractions and features were “in the hopper,” Kramer said during a fairgrounds tour late Wednesday morning. For example, the concert lineup was booked tentatively, and the longtime carnival partners and concessionaires “were just glad to get back to business,” she said.
“We’ve all had challenges with supply chain products and employees,” she added. “You just have to be really flexible.”
Though fair volunteers and seasonal staff have been preparing at the fairgrounds for a while, outside vendors started setting up Sunday. That work will intensify as opening day gets closer.
New attractionsKramer knows the value of fair traditions. But she also likes adding new features, following a formula of “80% tradition, 20% innovation,” she said.
New attractions include the Wizard’s Challenge in Pioneer Hall, the Farm to Fork Culinary Demonstration Stage in the Modern Living building and the DogTown/X-treme Airdogs dog agility show not far from where little pigs will race around a little track.
The Wizard’s Challenge features interactive STEM activities disguised as fun stuff inspired by the “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, said owner Pam Schultz. She and husband, Rob, who teaches physics and chemistry, want to get kids excited about science through cool, hands-on exhibits, and came at the invitation of Kramer, who met them while in a previous role in California.
“This is our first time in Washington with it,” Pam Schultz said as she and others set up props in the historic building. They worked near a large dragon’s head, a pile of wooden blocks, an empty cauldron and knee-high chess pieces.
“It’s educational and it’s fun,” Kramer said. She visited with some of the seasonal staff and dozens of fair volunteers, including those hanging quilts in the Modern Living building.
That’s harder than it sounds. Two volunteers, each holding a long metal pole, coordinate to raise a wooden rod holding a quilt high above them and hang the rod on large, metal hooks about 20 feet above the floor, then smooth out the quilt. Some quilts are quite heavy, which makes the process even more of a challenge.
Amid those working on quilt, canning and geology displays stood the new Farm to Fork Culinary Demonstration Stage. It will feature all kinds of food-related demonstrations, though there won’t be any sampling due to the ongoing pandemic.
‘A canine rock concert’
A short distance away, the 32,000-gallon pool for the DogTown/X-treme Airdogs dog agility show and challenge was still empty, but DogTown “Mayor” Mike Allen and his 8-year-old lab, Mira, were looking forward to getting it all set up.
Who doesn’t enjoy watching a dog leap into a pool? Dogs also compete in ground sports, Allen said. The attraction is educational and features working dogs and rescue dogs, as well. It’s a competition and entertainment.
“It’s kind of like a canine rock concert coming to town, with the best classic family-friendly music,” said Allen, a retired physical education teacher who wants people, as well as dogs, to be fit and happy.
Some fair traditions look different this year. The Fatbeam Concert Series requires paid reserved concert tickets, which includes fair admission for the day of the show. Concertgoers can also buy tickets for the Bale Breaker VIP Experience tent; 100 will be sold for each show. Gates open one hour before the concert starts.
The old Durand Arena is gone, having moved to a new site closer to the livestock barns. Two barns that were beyond repair were removed to make space for the new arena, Kramer said.
Fair food fans will see some renovated and expanded dining areas, and a few new owners and features. Almost all the traditional favorites will be available.
No lamb burgers this year, though. They’ll be back in 2022, according to a sign posted on the small building where they are usually prepared and sold.
