Fair to require masks inside and outdoors

Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides. Effective Sept. 13, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a mask mandate for Washington state requiring masks be worn in public settings indoors and at large gatherings outdoors, regardless of vaccine status. That includes the fair.

“We realize that some of our guests might not agree with this mandate, but it is crucial we adhere to this, for us to open our gates — and remain open," fair officials said. "So please, bring your mask and wear it during your visit … Again, this is a mandate we are required to follow, in order for the fair to be open.”

Masks will be available at entry for those who forget to bring one, and mobile hand washing/sanitation stations will be set up in addition to bathroom facilities. Grandstand and main stage events will require masks, and ticket refunds are not available unless a show is canceled.

Attendees will not have to share their vaccination status.