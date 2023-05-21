The annual Central Washington State Fair will be “Fun for All” during its fall run, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2023.
The fair’s “Fun for All” theme for 2023 is about coming together to celebrate, learn and have fun, a news release said.
“This year’s theme reminds us that the annual Central Washington State Fair offers the community ‘Fun for All.’ The Fair appeals to all ages, backgrounds, and interests; there is something for everyone. Come enjoy all your fair favorites and traditions, as well as some of the new things we have planned for this year’s celebration,” CEO Kathy Kramer said in the release.
Fairgoers will see some new food options such as Krispy Kreme burgers, pickle pizzas, Texas corn dogs, chicken and waffle boats, Oreo ice cream sundaes, Kool-Aid chicken burgers, Cap'n Crunch berry funnel cakes, elk and buffalo burgers, Tahvio wings and pork chop lollipops.
A new food stand, Kama’aina Grill, will feature Polynesian plates of Kalua pork, Huli chicken, lumpia, Spam musubi, barbecue grilled pork, teriyaki beef, garlic or Korean fried chicken, poke bowls, rice, island macaroni salad and fried saimin.
This year’s Toyota main stage concert series will include Jeremy Camp on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Camp is a contemporary Christian singer and songwriter and his 2010 album, “We Cry Out: The Worship Project,” broke into the Billboard top 20.
On Sept. 28, Jeff Allen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Allen is a stand-up comedian and has been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” Netflix, Amazon and other networks and shows.
The Southern rock band 38 Special takes the main stage at 7:30 Sept. 29. The has been performing for over four decades, including hits like “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ into the Night,” “Fantasy Girl” and more.
Double the rock on Sept. 30 when Queensryche and Slaughter play at 7:30 p.m. Queensryche established themselves in the 80s metal scene and are considered pioneers of progressive metal. Slaughter has been touring worldwide since the 90s and have performed with bands such as KISS, Ozzy Osbourne and others.
Régulo Caro performs at 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Caro is a singer and songwriter, known for his Mexican regional music. Much of his music has been covered by other Mexican musicians and he has been nominated for a Latin Grammy.
The Coca-Cola Grandstand will see monster truck races and competitions Sept. 23-24 with shows each day at 2 and 6 p.m.
Broncs, Barrels and Bulls brings cowboy action to the grandstand at 5 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct.1 The shows will feature bronco and bull riding and barrel racing.
New and free attractions included with fair admission are The Butterfly Encounter and Reptile Isle and Ring of Torti.
The featured agricultural exhibits is “The Mighty Spud – Washington’s Unsung Heroes.” This year’s art competition, “Plein Air at the Fair,” will take place on Sept. 23 and includes new categories.
There are new categories to compete in, too: basketry, Lego building, pen and ink drawings, 3D printing and funniest pet photo.
A new equine competition will showcase working ranch horses and emphasize their daily activities and importance to ranching operations.
Advance tickets can be purchased at a discounted price (adults $12, youth/seniors $9 and ride-all-day carnival wristbands for $34) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the State Fair Park ticket office, 1301 S. Fair Ave., and online at etix.com.
Tickets for the Toyota main stage concert series are available online at etix.com and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the State Fair Park ticket office. Main stage and grandstand event tickets include fair admission.
