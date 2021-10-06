Washington State Fair attendance wasn’t bad this year, but food and carnival sales were record-breaking, according to fair officials.
The fair ended Sunday with a total of 204,000 people coming through the gates over the course of the 10-day event, which was 25% down from 2019.
But fair officials consider the fair an overall success given the short time they had to plan, organize and set up the event.
Last year the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year fair organizers only had about three months to prepare the event that featured carnival rides, food vendors and live entertainment, CEO Kathy Kramer said in a news release.
Planning the fair is typically a year-long endeavor.
“We anticipated attendance would be down this year and truly didn’t know what to expect as we opened the Fair. We are pleased with the community’s support this year. Smaller crowds provided more room for people to spread out and they stayed longer,” she said in the release.
There were some new features such as paid reserved concert tickets that included fair admission for the day. Three shows – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, King and Country and Josh Turner – sold out.
Livestock and culinary demonstrations also a new experience.
The newly remodeled Durand Arena was placed closer to livestock barns and more visible to fairgoers and convenient for exhibitors, the release said.
A new Farm to Fork Culinary and Demonstration Stage also proved a big draw with knife skills, pesto-making lessons and charcuterie board presentations, the release said.
“We had lots of traffic in all the livestock barns and fairgoers especially liked seeing the two litters of baby piglets that were born during the Fair,” Kramer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.