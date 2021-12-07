Marleny Carmona, Travis Nash, Juan Razo and Jordyn Wirkkala are the 2021 scholarship recipients of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund. The students each receive $5,000 toward their studies as they apply for residency in family medicine.
That's an increase from $3,000 for each recipient last year thanks to generous supporters, said Carl Field, board president of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, in a news release announcing the recipients.
The scholarships support medical school students in their fourth year of studies as they prepare for careers in family medicine in rural Eastern Washington.
“This year’s group of applicants was exceptional. Each of these scholarship recipients grew up in small communities, and they have experienced first-hand the positive impact of rural family medicine physicians, both as patients and now as medical students,” Carl Field said in the release.
Dr. Burr Field spent his 36-year career as a family medicine physician in Prosser. In 2015, the Field family and friends established the scholarship fund to carry on his legacy and support the next generation of health care providers in rural Eastern Washington.
Carmona, of Mattawa, is a fourth-year medical student at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane.
“I look forward to becoming a family medicine doctor in rural Eastern Washington to break cultural and language barriers in medicine and to be an agent of positive change in the medical field,” she said.
Nash, of Outlook, is a fourth-year medical student at Pacific Northwest College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima.
“Each residency program has a special commitment to treating the predominantly rural and underserved communities of their corner of the state," he said. "And I believe that being able to practice in an area like this affords newly graduated physicians, such as myself, an unparalleled look at the health disparities that exist in our rural communities.”
Razo, of Grandview, is a fourth-year medical student at PNWU.
“As I plan for the future, I can’t help but focus on the need for more providers within our rural communities. I plan to be part of that solution. In doing so, I hope to promote health and well-being and prevent progression of disease,” he said.
Wirkkala, of Cathlamet, is a fourth-year medical student at the PNWU.
"I knew medicine was my career goal and that working in a rural area, like where I grew up, was where I wanted to be," she said. "The interpersonal relationships, the trust, and the full-scope practice are how I see myself practicing family medicine.”
To learn more about the scholarship recipients, visit drburrfield.org/2021-recipients. For more information or to donate, visit drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1655, Prosser, WA 99350.
