Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners who for economic or social reasons are having a tough time with traditional farming.
Robin Robert is one of five brothers who own and operate the Robert Ranch 5+1, a 6,000-acre property at 1521 Wautoma Road, just off State Route 241 about 12 miles north of Sunnyside. A 470-megawatt solar farm has been proposed there, and Robert believes it’s a “win-win” both for his family and the region.
“It’s pretty desolate and dry where we’re situated,” Robert testified during an Aug. 8 public information meeting on the Wautoma Solar Project, hosted by the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
Robert and several of his family members testified how the ranch dates back to the 1890s, when his grandfather ranched sheep on the land, adjacent to the north slope of the Rattlesnake Hills. The Benton County property abuts the Yakima County line.
He and his brothers currently graze 150 head of cattle on the ranchland year-round, with a herder recently returning sheep to the land for spring grazing.
“We installed a bigger well in the 1970s, but otherwise things haven’t changed much,” Robert said of the property. “The only change is now the sheep will have shade (from the solar panels).”
Robin’s niece, Maya Robert of Yakima, noted that over the decades her family has adapted to changing financial and weather conditions as they operated the Robert Ranch, which is roughly 35 miles east of Yakima on State Route 24.
“Not only will this project provide for my family, it will provide solar power for many other families,” Maya Robert told EFSEC officials. “It’s a productive use for otherwise unproductive land.”
An option for farming families
Following the Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project proposal, Robin and David Robert — two of the five brothers referred to in the “5+1” part of the ranch’s name — provided a tour of their property to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The brothers discussed how they were contacted by Innergex Renewable Energy, a Canadian energy company with solar power-generating operations in the U.S., Canada, Chile and France.
“They (Innergex) came to us through our cousin, Doug Robert — this was over two years ago now. At the time, farming was a little tough, so we thought that might be a good way to go,” Robin said. “We talked to them, and they seemed like a pretty good company … it would work out good for us.”
The Robert brothers spoke with other ranchers and farmers in the region who are considering leasing land to solar power companies, including Zine Badissy, whose family owns land on both sides of State Route 24, just on the other side of the Yakima-Benton county line.
Doug Robert owns adjacent property of about the same size. He sold about 2,000 acres of his ranch to Allison Keeler, who operates a vineyard next to the ranch.
Keeler testified in favor of the solar farm at the Aug. 8 public hearing, noting that the average age of a farmer in Washington state is 57.5. “There are a lot of farmers older than that in Benton County, too,” she noted.
Keeler and the Robert family said solar power facilities are an option for farm families with younger generations that aren’t interested in full-time farming.
“That’s another issue we’re having: getting the nieces and nephews to take over, because this is a tough business,” David Robert told the Herald-Republic. The Grandview resident said he is 61 and a retired teacher, and his brother, Robin, is 69 and “semi-retired.” The other three brothers are Jean; Randy, who lives in Yakima; and Michael, who lives in the Portland area.
The sixth Robert sibling, sister Vickie Mesman, is deceased, and her daughter is now involved with the family ranch, Robin said.
Robin said Jean, age 66, “is the one of us who really makes this work,” along with Chris Tucker, a “hired hand” who has worked with the family for 25 years.
“He’s our young guy, at 56,” Robin joked, referring to Tucker.
“We don’t have a lot of people out here working — it’s kind of a shoestring budget. But it works,” David added.
Future land use plans
If the solar project is approved, the Robert brothers will reduce the amount of irrigated land on their ranch, which is planted with alfalfa. Their 150 head of cattle and the rancher’s 800 sheep will continue to graze on the property.
“We’ll keep the cattle, and we have a friend whose been lambing the last two years here,” Robin said. “We got out of the sheep business back in 1988, because our dad wanted to retire and so did our uncles. But he is now leasing the sheep sheds over there. He has about 800 sheep.
“We’re hoping with the solar they would graze in the spring, they would go underneath the solar (panels) to clean up all the weeds and grass,” he added. “They would be gone by the first of July or so, back up into the mountains (near Cle Elum). They’ve tried to graze all summer here but that didn’t work — especially last year, which was so dry.
“We only get between 5 to 6 inches of rain here. It’s nice in the late winter/early spring, and it’ll be good until probably May, but then it dries up real fast.”
The solar panel arrays are planned on the flat portion of the land, up against a creek bed at the base of the Rattlesnake Hills on the southern portion of the Robert Ranch. Cattle typically graze on the hillside. The arrays would continue to the east end of the property, which borders the Hanford Reach National Wildlife Refuge.
The brothers plan to raise hay for their cattle, but will take some of their alfalfa field out of production if the solar project is approved. The brothers believe this might help gradually replenish a lowering water table.
“There’s one big well. Back in 1977 when it was drilled, it produced 4,000 gallons a minute. And it was pumped about 100, 150 feet down. The strata was really pretty good,” Robin said. “But now it’s 400 (feet down), our water table has really dropped.
“So we’re thinking, too, that with less irrigation, we’re hoping the aquifer will kind of recharge itself and start going back up. That’s the way it was here over 100 years ago, when we had a smaller well that did 150 (irrigated) acres total down here. And it would be back to about 150 acres again.”
Off the beaten path
David Robert said the two state highways near their ranch usually are not heavy with traffic. SR 241 provides a route to the Hanford site from Sunnyside, and their property is roughly equidistant between Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
“We’ve talked to our neighbors, and the majority of them are OK with (the solar project),” he added.
Bonneville Power Administration infrastructure, including towers spanning the property and a substation, already exists on the land.
Several neighbors, including Keeler and Brendan Mercer (another grower of wine grapes), testified at the public meeting and said they support the project, although Mercer asked Innergex officials if heat from the solar panels would affect his grapes.
“I live across from the Robert family,” added Lorre Gefre. “They have to be able to determine what’s best for their land.”
While touring his family’s ranch, Robin Robert discussed how his grandfather was among a dozen different families who bought land along the Rattlesnake Hills in the 1890s.
“He bought the hillsides because, although it’s hard to tell from (the ranch buildings), there’s probably about six or seven springs up there,” Robin said. “Most of the families were from the Midwest and they were used to the 15, 20 inches of rain (annually), and they just couldn’t make a go of it. Grandpa eventually bought out the different homesteads here.”
Both David and Robin Robert stressed that their ranch land would not be taken out of production by the solar project proposal. Instead, it’s a solution that allows them to continue their ranch.
“We’re not going to ever sell it — we’ll just lease it out, for roughly 25 years. And it could be extended for another 25 years,” Robin said.
Arguments that the land could produce crops instead of solar power don’t acknowledge the limited water supply and the economics of farming, David added.
“It’s like that (neighboring) wheat field, they get about 70 bushels per acre. That’s using irrigation. You go to the Palouse, they’re getting 110 bushels per acre, so it’s tough to make it work here,” he added. “(The land) does raise good alfalfa, though — but it takes a lot of water.”
