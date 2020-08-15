Census help

Resources for people who haven’t filled out a Census form:

• Online at my2020census.gov

• By phone: For English, 844-330-2020; Spanish 844-468-2020; Tagalog 844-478-2020

• By mail: Mail completed forms to U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville IN 47132

The Census Bureau is contacting households that haven’t responded by phone, mail and email. Census takers also are continuing to visit in person, following public health guidelines for COVID-19.