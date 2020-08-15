Census responses in Eastern Washington remain low, with just a month and a half before data collection ends.
Yakima County was among those with the highest response rate so far, with 63.3% of households responding online, by mail or by phone as of Thursday, according to the United States Census 2020. That’s roughly on par with the national response, at 63.6% as of Friday.
Benton and Spokane counties led Eastern Washington in response rates, with 72.3% and 71.9% of households responding as of Thursday.
Most other counties west of the Cascades had response rates below 60%, including Yakima’s neighboring Kittitas County with 53% and Klickitat with 47.1%.
Statewide, 69.6% of households had responded.
The Census Bureau is ending the count on Sept. 30, a month earlier than it hoped. Complications from the COVID-19 pandemic have created challenges, including disrupting standard door knocking.
Garnering participation
The Census occurs once every decade and determines how much money communities receive from the government, as well as their legislative representation.
Census turnout could impact how schools are funded, future CARES Act funds are distributed and legislative districts are put together, said state Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, whose district stretches into part of Yakima County. Census tracts are supposed to be as close to equal as possible in population. After the last Census, she said, the district she represents grew geographically to include Lincoln County.
Warnick said she was “very concerned” about the possibility of that happening again in parts of Eastern Washington if household response did not improve, especially as response rates in Western Washington remain strong.
“We already have a different voice on many issues — not only fiscal but social issues … than the ones that represent central Puget Sound,” she said. “So I’d like to make sure we have the best shot.”
Warnick said low response rates locally could be partially attributed to fear created by a proposal — eventually nixed — to include citizenship questions on the Census, as well as COVID-19 concerns that prevented Census takers from visiting households in person or drop off paper questionnaires.
Local organizers are trying to make up for lost time.
“We’re scrambling,” said Dori Peralta Baker, chair of the Yakama-Yakima el Censo 2020 Coalition, a grassroots group of local agencies that banded together to raise awareness.
She said door knockers had just resumed their work on Tuesday. The coalition is beginning to send Census “pop up” mobile units to lower-response communities like Buena. Postcards with information on COVID-19 safety and Census response were being distributed at small businesses as they began to reopen, Peralta Baker added. Census staff are scheduled to attend Downtown Yakima Farmers Market on Sunday, she said.
She said because Yakima County was hit so hard by COVID-19, the Census became second priority.
“The emphasis now and the scramble for now is reaching the low response areas that have not sent in Census information,” she said.
Areas of concern, upcoming efforts
Peralta Baker said Mabton, which has a high number of P.O. box addresses, and Mattawa in neighboring Grant County, are two especially concerning communities. As of Aug. 2, 36.1% of Mabton households had responded while just 25.8% of Mattawa households had.
The coalition has made several efforts to draw participation throughout the region. Overhead street banners have been placed in cities with low response rates and caravans have made their way through towns from Yakima to Harrah and Sunnyside since late June with signs, balloons and streamers encouraging participation. Some have had hand-painted messages on them like “Hazte contar,” or “make yourself counted.” Another “Car Census Caravan” is tentatively planned later this month in Mattawa, which is considered “a low response agrarian town with a large LatinX community,” according to the coalition.
Peralta Baker said efforts are funded by money from the Washington Census Alliance.
Three local organizations — La Casa Hogar, Nuestra Casa, and Yakima Pride — also recently received $121,000 in grants from the Washington Census Alliance to aid their efforts to reach the county’s historically underrepresented populations. La Casa Hogar and Nuestra Casa are both part of the coalition.