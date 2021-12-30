Census data shows Upper Yakima Valley communities leading the way in population growth

Recently released census numbers for individual towns and cities confirm what many longtime Yakima County residents have noticed: the area has grown a great deal in the past decade, with that growth centered in the Upper Valley.
Results from the 2020 U.S. Census have been gradually released during the past year, with city population totals for Yakima County’s communities showing a recent trend of growth that’s only accelerated as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the state and country.
“(Population growth) was building to this, but COVID took it to a new level,” said Russ Redfield, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway in Yakima. “In 2010-15 we were seeing a healthy amount of population growth here, but in the past five years it’s doubled.”
U.S. Census Bureau statistics show Yakima County’s population grew from 243,231 people in 2010 to 256,728 in 2020, a 5.5% increase. The city of Yakima itself grew at roughly the same rate, increasing from 91,067 to 96,968 people during that time frame.
Other Upper Valley communities, however, enjoyed double-digit growth rates in the past decade. Selah and Moxee each gained more than 1,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, for growth rates of 14.6% and 30.8% respectively.
Smaller towns like Tieton and Naches saw increases of several hundred people, boosting their populations to 1,389 and 1,084 respectively in 2020 — growth rates of 16.6% and 36.3%.
Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, said the population growth has been concentrated on communities with the infrastructure and utilities available to handle it.
He noted that the city of Selah made improvements to Crusher Canyon Road in the 2000s, and development took off in the area the following decade.
“We have all this land that’s zoned residential, but where are the utilities and infrastructure available for the developers to add housing?” Smith said. “That’s where you’ll see growth taking place.”
New subdivisions such as Ekelman Estates and Hattrup Heights in Moxee, and Ridgeview Heights and Selah Vista in Selah, reflect the census data.
“It’s the areas surrounding the core of Yakima where the most demand is,” Redfield said.
Ellensburg's population increased from 18,039 in 2010 to 18,666, a 3.5% rise.
The census data showed population growth in Lower Valley communities, too. Granger went from 3,246 people in 2010 to 3,624 in 2020, an 11.6% increase; Zillah’s population changed from 2,964 to 3,179, a 7.3% increase; and Prosser’s population went from 5,714 to 6,062, a 6.1% increase. All three towns grew at a faster rate than Yakima County overall.
Sunnyside, the largest city in the Lower Valley, saw its population rise from 15,858 in 2010 to 16,375 people in 2020, a 3.3% increase.
Agricultural jobs
Both Smith and Redfield said the growth in agriculture industry jobs and commercial businesses in Yakima County helped spur population increases.
“As jobs and opportunities come, the growth will follow,” Smith said. “We’re in a somewhat unique situation here, with agriculture jobs — people who are working on the farms themselves, not in food processing or packing facilities — actually increasing here.
“When you look at most areas of the country, you’ll see the proportion of the work force who make a living on the farms steadily decreasing, but not here,” he added.
Agriculture job growth leads to an increase in supporting industries, such as packaging, transportation and plastics, Smith said. It also brings more commercial establishments, the proliferation of which has mirrored the census growth, Redfield said.
“They’re bringing new options to residents,” Redfield said of the new commercial businesses. “People like the relaxed type of living here, and when you combine that with the jobs and options of commercial growth, we’ve been getting a lot of recognition.”
Growth trends
Home sales data backs up the population growth numbers reported by the U.S. Census, with the latest real estate statistics showing property sales increased 14.3% between November 2020 and November 2021, according to analyst Kristi Wilbert.
“We’ve got a lot of folks from California, from the west side (of Washington), wanting to move here,” Redfield said. “People who used to live in Seattle, who can now work remotely due to the pandemic, they sell their home over there and can buy a very nice home here.”
For the Yakima County Development Association, the challenge is using the census data to attract new employers and housing for the increasing number of residents, Smith said.
“It’s encouraging that we’re moving in a positive direction,” he said. “But there are issues that go along with this growth. We’ve been struggling with a housing shortage and a lack of affordable housing long before it became a critical issue with the pandemic.”
There were a few communities in Yakima County that saw population declines over the past decade. U.S. Census data shows Toppenish’s population fell from 8,949 people in 2010 to 8,854 in 2020, a 1.1% decrease; Wapato went from 4,997 to 4,607 people, a 7.8% decrease; and Mabton’s population fell from 2,286 to 1,959, a 14.3% decrease.
The U.S. Census website, census.gov, did not list population for communities the census bureau considers “unincorporated,” such as Buena or White Swan.
