The Yakama-Yakima el Censo 2020 Coalition plans a census car caravan to raise census awareness in Yakima.
Members of the public are invited to join the effort at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bi-Mart, 1207 N. 40th Ave. The caravan will proceed through low self-response areas to encourage residents to fill out their census forms.
Car caravan dress-up and route review will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the caravan from noon to 1 p.m.
Contact Paul Tabayoyon at 509-494-2804 or pjtabayoyon@gmail.com for information.
The coalition is a grassroots group of local agencies that banded together in 2019 to raise census awareness.