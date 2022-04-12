Eisenhower High School will host a Celebration of Life Saturday, April 16, 2022, for Yakima Valley sports icon and former physical education department chair Carol Finney, who died March 16, 2022, at the age of 80, according to the Yakima School District.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eisenhower High School Auditorium, according to the announcement. Guests should enter on the Tieton Drive side.
Finney’s friends, family members, and former players will be in attendance. There will be a slide show of Finney’s life and accomplishments, as well as information on her final financial support for Yakima female athletics. Following the event, guests can also visit Eisenhower’s Carol Finney Softball Field.
Finney built a strong legacy in Yakima girls athletics. She taught at Eisenhower for 35 years, serving many years as its physical education department chair. She was the girls softball coach for 21 years, from 1983 through 2004. She also founded and coached the girls basketball and track and field programs in the early 1970s.
