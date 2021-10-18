Witches, headstones, skulls and inflatable ghosts and pumpkins form a maze through a grassy yard to Amanda Shipman’s front porch in the Barge Chestnut neighborhood of Yakima.
She’s giving out candy this Halloween, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t the case.
“It’s definitely going to be a fun year because kids have been cooped up for a long time,” Shipman said.
A few miles east on North Naches Avenue, Dawn Miller is also looking forward to Halloween night. She’s handing out candy, too.
“It’s a way of participating in the community, which is really important to me,” she said. “I think it’s healthy for the kids.”
COVID-19 vaccines are making it possible this Halloween for costumed kids to return to neighborhood streets. But local health officials urge everyone to use caution when trick-or-treating, handing out candy, attending a party or visiting a haunted house.
“Those mitigation strategies such as washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing — they work,” said Lilián Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Safeguards
Everyone should mask up and avoid large groups, Bravo said.
Candy should be delivered outdoors on a porch rather than from inside the front door, she said.
“Even if it means being a little bit cold, just planning ahead, wearing more layers, Bravo said. “Ventilation is going to be key.”
People should assess their own risk when deciding whether to go out or hand out candy, she said.
High-risk people may want to consider attending a virtual party or simply have dinner at home, Bravo said.
“There’s lots of way to celebrate at home to get that family experience going if you decide the risk is too high for you and your family,” she said.
The health district discourages large gatherings because of the relatively high rate of local spread. As of Friday, 39 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Yakima County.
That concerns Paul Nagle-McNaughton, president of the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association.
“We want to be mindful that Memorial Hospital is our neighbor and they’re taking the brunt of it this year,” he said.
Modified fun
The Barge-Chestnut neighborhood is the city’s most popular on Halloween, with some homes seeing upwards of 1,500 trick-or-treaters during a normal year, Nagle-McNaughton said.
Because of heavy foot traffic, the neighborhood typically closes to vehicles Halloween night.
That won’t happen this year, Nagle-McNaughton said.
The neighborhood association met Thursday night and agreed to let residents decide themselves whether to participate in Halloween this year, he said.
“I don’t see us doing a full-meal deal this year,” he said.
After canceling last year, Madd Hatters Haunt in Union Gap has modified its operation to follow safeguards.
“We figured if the fair could open, so could we,” said owner and operator Barb Petrea. “We’re super excited. The kids are super excited.”
All front-line staff members have been vaccinated, and volunteers will have their temperature taken when they arrive, Petrea said.
Everyone is required to mask up.
The haunted house has been divided in two major sections to allow for social distancing, Petrea said.
About 4,000 square feet of haunted space has been set up outside under tent-like structures while another 3,000 square feet of the permanent haunted house will be utilized, she said.
One area of the haunted house boasts a circus theme — with scary clowns, of course.
“We figured if you survived 2020, you can survive clowns,” Petrea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.