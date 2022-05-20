Cayuse Pass will be ready to open next Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation said Thursday.
State Route 123 is scheduled to open by 8 a.m. on May 27, one day earlier than last year. State Route 410 west of the pass will also reopen.
Drivers will be able to access the Grove of the Patriarchs parking lot within Mount Rainier National Park, but Stevens Canyon Road heading west toward Paradise will remain closed, along with the Grove of the Patriarchs trail. It remains inaccessible due to damage to the pedestrian suspension bridge.
Significant April snowfall and high avalanche danger amidst late winter weather will keep State Route 410 over Chinook Pass closed until further notice. A WSDOT social media post indicated the pass won't open for "a few weeks."
Cayuse and Chinook Pass are recreational routes used by many visitors to access Mount Rainier National Park in the summer. Both passes close each winter because of heavy snow and avalanche conditions.
Chinook Pass is the state’s third-highest mountain pass at 5,430 feet. Cayuse Pass is 4,675 feet.
