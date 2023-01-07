Caton Landfill fire

A fire at the Caton Landfill near Naches taken around 7 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2022.

 Contributed

Caton Landfill near Naches remains shut down, but the facility is working with regulators to determine the cause of recent fires there and that there’s no threat to public health.

The Yakima Health District suspended the landfill’s operation permit on Dec. 13, after a series of fires began flaring up in November. The suspension remains in place until the cause of the fires is determined.

Regulators installed air quality monitors at the landfill and adjacent areas near residents and businesses. Readings have not showed any threat to public health, the Health District said.

On Thursday, landfill operators submitted a fire management plan to the Health District, said spokeswoman Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez.

The plan needs to identify the source of the fire as well as prevention and response plans.

Badillo-Sanchez said it’s not clear when the landfill will be allowed to resume operations.

The landfill is at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road. The limited-purpose landfill is authorized to only accept construction waste.

Landfill manager Randy Caton said he’s working with regulators to solve the issue.

