Caton Landfill near Naches remains shut down, but the facility is working with regulators to determine the cause of recent fires there and that there’s no threat to public health.
The Yakima Health District suspended the landfill’s operation permit on Dec. 13, after a series of fires began flaring up in November. The suspension remains in place until the cause of the fires is determined.
Regulators installed air quality monitors at the landfill and adjacent areas near residents and businesses. Readings have not showed any threat to public health, the Health District said.
On Thursday, landfill operators submitted a fire management plan to the Health District, said spokeswoman Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez.
The plan needs to identify the source of the fire as well as prevention and response plans.
Badillo-Sanchez said it’s not clear when the landfill will be allowed to resume operations.
The landfill is at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road. The limited-purpose landfill is authorized to only accept construction waste.
Landfill manager Randy Caton said he’s working with regulators to solve the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.