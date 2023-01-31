Caton Landfill north of Naches is back in operation after being shut down for more than a month over fire concerns.
The Yakima Health District suspended the limited-purpose landfill’s operating permit Dec. 12, after fires in the disposal area kept flaring up. The landfill is at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road.
Air monitors were installed at the landfill to assure there were no threats to public health.
On Tuesday the landfill’s operating permit was reinstated, according to a health district news release.
The landfill’s workplan was approved by the health district, the Yakima Clean Air Agency and the state Department of Ecology, the release said.
“The workplan includes a list of action levels that direct the landfills operational capabilities, a gas and air quality monitoring plan, a fire management and suppression plan, and a fill plan for accepting new waste materials,” the release said.
The fires began in November. The health district required the landfill to determine the source of the fire, and to devise a fire prevention and suppression before it could resume operations.
Limited purpose landfills are only allowed to accept construction waste.
The health district said it will work closely with the landfill to assure its action plan is in place and executed, the release said.
That includes ensuring that fire activity is decreasing and there are no emissions of hazardous compounds or gases, the release said.
