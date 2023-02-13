Catholic Diocese of Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson will celebrate a bilingual Mass and lead a multilingual prayer as part of the Fifth World Rosary program next week at St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima.
The Mass, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and recitation of the Rosary will be televised live on Catholic cable TV network EWTN beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Tyson, in a YouTube video announcing the events, said the celebrations would honor Our Lady of Fatima, whom Catholics believe was an appearance by Mary, the mother of Jesus, to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, as World War I raged in 1916-17.
The bishop referred to his childhood in the Yakima diocese as he introduced the Fifth World Rosary events on the video.
“When I was a young boy we heard German at home, English in the streets and Spanish in the fields,” Tyson said. “It was a wonderful reminder of how the Blessed Virgin Mary is mother of us all, a fulfillment of the promises of Fatima.”
Prior to the Mass at St. Paul Cathedral, a 9 a.m. procession to the cathedral with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima will begin at St. Joseph Church, 212 N. Fourth St., and proceed through downtown Yakima.
EWTN will televise the Mass at 10:30 a.m., the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (Eucharist) at 11:30, a multilingual reciting of the Rosary at 11:40, and final blessings and closing remarks, ending around 12:30 p.m.
A concert of Marian music will be offered afterward, ending around 2 p.m., the diocese announced.
Daily prayers, educational talks and live meditations leading up to the Fifth World Rosary event are available on the Diocese of Yakima’s Facebook page.
