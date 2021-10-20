Two job fairs are scheduled next week in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
Catholic Charities of Central Washington, a nonprofit organization with fields ranging from pregnancy support and early learning to behavioral health and services for the elderly, will have a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5301 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
For more information on the positions and job fair, click on the jobs tab at www.hopetolife.org.
WorkSource Kittitas County and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will host the Upper Kittitas County job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The free event is at the Kittitas County Chamber Business Development Center, 216 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cle Elum.
Seasonal, part and full-time job opportunities will be available. Most positions require job seekers to be at least 18; however, there may be some opportunities for those 16 and 17 depending on the business. People looking for work are asked to come dressed professionally to the event with copies of their resume in hand, if they have one. Businesses will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.