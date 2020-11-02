Catholic Charities in Yakima is calling for volunteers to join an annual leaf rake to help seniors and people living with disabilities.
Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington is a nonprofit that provides services to community members regardless of religion, social or economic background.
As winter draws near, the organization is looking for people to help clear the lawns of those who are unable to.
Volunteers can participate Nov. 14 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling LouAnn at Catholic Services, 509-965-7105.